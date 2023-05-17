Uganda's Ministry of Energy earns $2 Million from latest oil block licenses

The two businesses are expected to pay annual acreage leasing costs for the exploration areas, annual research and training expenses, and exploration area exploration fees.

The fees, which range from $10,000 (Shs37.2m) to $200,000 (Shs745m), are paid yearly to the Petroleum Fund, which is under the control of the Ministry of Finance and serves as a depository for all government revenues derived from petroleum-related activities. The Petroleum Fund has accounts with the Bank of Uganda and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the US.

While DGR Global will explore the Turaco oil block, a stretch of 635 kilometers, and the Kanywataba Exploration Area at the southern tip of Lake Albert in Ntoroko District, UNOC will be exploring the Kasurubani Contract Area, a stretch of more than 1,285 kilometers spanning the districts of Masindi, Hoima, and Buliisa.

At the signing of production sharing agreements between the government and DGR Energy, which also got an exploration license for the Turaco Contract Area, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa announced the revenues.

A drilling rig is being sought for Armour Energy's exploratory efforts, according to Mr. Pru Fogarty, executive general manager of DGR Energy's subsidiary.

Irene Batebe, the permanent secretary for the Energy Ministry, stated that the second licensing cycle aims to draw more investment into the oil and gas industry.

“We want to expand the country’s resource base, which stands currently at 6.5 billion barrels, with 1.4 billion barrels recoverable,” she said.

A petroleum exploration license with an acreage of 635 kilometers and a four-year exploration period split into two exploration periods of two years each is one of the key components of the production-sharing agreement between the government and DGR Energy. Another is a minimum work schedule that includes geological, geochemical, and geophysical studies as well as one firm well and existing 2D and 3D seismic data reprocessing.

