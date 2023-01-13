Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

- The State House in Uganda has allocated over Sh21.950 billion for new vehicles for President Yoweri Museveni and his Vice President, Jessica Alupo.
- According to Security Minister Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, the new vehicles are necessary to ease road movement for the President and Vice President.
- In addition to the vehicle upgrades, the State House has allocated funds for the refurbishment of Entebbe State House, repairs and maintenance of other state lodges, procurement of support vehicles, and annual maintenance of the presidential jet and helicopter.
