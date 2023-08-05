UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

It happened after Uganda, against the advice of national and international rights organizations, including the UN, approved among the world's worst anti-LGBT legislation.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged the government to make sure that Uganda's national human rights authority, which is the primary organization charged with overseeing human rights in the nation, can operate efficiently and independently in a statement released on Friday.

The majority of the 54 NGOs that were "arbitrarily suspended" in 2021, according to Mr. Türk, are still shut down, and Uganda's revised internet usage legislation may further restrict free speech, he added.

He also voiced great worry about the lead-up to the 2026 elections, noting that journalists, civil society actors, and advocates for human rights were working in an increasingly hostile climate in Uganda.

Uganda's foreign ministry assured the UN of its "commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights" and the existence of "strong national human rights institutions and a vibrant civil society" while explaining its decision to terminate the UN's human rights office's mandate earlier this year.