UN's $2.56 billion blueprint aims to alleviate hunger in Nigeria

- The plan aims to achieve food security and improved nutrition in Nigeria by 2030, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG-2).
- The strategic plan emphasizes local partnerships and contracts with Nigerian companies and civil society to ensure efficient delivery of food assistance and support, with an estimated value of approximately $1 million per day.
On Wednesday, the United Nations World Food Programme launched a $2.56 billion Country Strategic Plan for Nigeria with the goal of reducing hunger and malnutrition in specific regions of the country's north, west, and other chosen states.