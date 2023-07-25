US treasury official is set to visit Somalia and Kenya to address Russian exports to Africa

The report by the American news agency, Reuters, notes that the US Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson is visiting Africa this week as Russian President Vladimir Putin gets ready to receive African leaders in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday and makes a free grain offer to them "to replace Ukrainian grain."

"He will highlight the exemptions in U.S. sanctions that have always allowed the continued flow of food and agriculture transactions," the Treasury spokesperson said.

Last week, Russia ended the agreement permitting Ukrainian grain to be exported across the Black Sea, claiming that the agreement's requirements for improved exports of its own food and fertilizer had not been satisfied and that insufficient Ukraine grain had been sent to the world's poorest nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global corn and wheat prices have risen significantly since Russia pulled out of the agreement and began to launch attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and the Danube that ship food.

The Black Sea grain agreement was negotiated by the U.N. and Turkey a year ago to address a world food crisis made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Leading exporters of grains are both Ukraine and Russia. According to U.N. trade records, Somalia received 84,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine in 2022, up from 31,000 tonnes in 2021 as donors increased aid to stave an approaching famine in some places.

This year's rainy season, which was predicted to be unsuccessful for a sixth year in a row, exceeded predictions, preventing famine in some areas of East Africa. However, charity workers claim that 60 million people in seven East African nations still lack access to food and are concerned about the effects of a further setback.

Although there aren't any severe sanctions against Russian exports of food or fertilizer from the West, Moscow claims that limits on payments, logistics, and insurance have made shipments more difficult.

According to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the U.S. Treasury issued general licenses over the past year to aid in the facilitation of Russian exports of grain and fertilizer, and the U.N. developed a "bespoke payments mechanism" for the Russian Agricultural Bank through the U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

ADVERTISEMENT