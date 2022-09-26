RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Backed by TLcom and Partech Global, Vendease secures $30 million in debt and equity to help hotels and restaurants buy food supplies in Africa

Victor Oluwole
Vendease founding team
Vendease founding team
  • The $30 million raised is a combination of equity ($20 million) and debt ($10 million) as part of its Series A round.
  • The round saw participation from new and existing investors, including VentureSouq, Hustle fund, Hack VC, GFR Fund, Kube VC, Magic Fund and Kairos Angels.

Vendease, a Y Combinator-backed digital platform allowing African restaurants to buy supplies, access financial services and power their business operations, has raised $30 million in an equity and debt funding round.

The series A equity round of $20 million was co-led by TLcom and Partech in a rare joint investment by two of the biggest Africa-focused funds. Following their investments, Andreata Muforo (Partner at TLcom) and Cyril Collon (General Partner at Partech) will join Vendease’s board as new directors.

The equity round also included VentureSouq, Hustle fund, Hack VC, GFR Fund, Kube VC, Magic Fund and Kairos Angels, who re-invested after participating in the previous round. Vendease raised the $10 million debt round from the local finance market.

Commenting on the funding, Tunde Kara, CEO and co-founder of Vendease, said the company would use the proceeds to consolidate its growth and operations in Nigeria and Ghana and to support its expansion across the continent.

“Our mission is to enable the efficient flow of food across Africa, from the point of production to consumption. We want to transform how the entire sector works and remove the bottlenecks that stunt the growth of restaurants and food businesses,” he added.

Launched in January 2020, Vendease’s digital procurement engine makes it easier for restaurants in 8 cities across Nigeria and Ghana to buy food supplies at considerably cheaper rates than open market prices, with guaranteed 12-hour delivery. Over the last 12 months, the company has moved more than 400,000 metric tonnes of food through its platform, helping its users save more than $2,000,000 in procurement costs and more than 10,000 man-hours. Its data has also helped them reduce wastage from overstocking by an additional $485,000.

The company said it has seen 3x growth in the number of users on its platform and 5x growth in its revenue over the last 12 months. “Users have also accessed more than $12 million worth of inventory via its embedded finance product,” it added.

Restaurant owners simply need to download the app, complete the registration process in a few clicks, and they will be able to access all the benefits of Vendease’s platform. They can also access working capital through Vendease’s Buy-Now-Pay-Later offering to maximise their growth opportunities.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
