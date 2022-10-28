RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

What do most Africans dream about?

Temi Iwalaiye

What do many Africans dream about when they close their eyes at night?

They say dreams are a portal to the soul, a pointer to the subconscious and a harbinger of good and bad tidings.

In a country like Nigeria, certain dreams have very obvious meanings like eating in a dream means you are being poisoned or having sex in a dream means you have a spiritual husband or wife.

Morning.co.uk used google translate to find out what dreamt meant in different languages. “We found out which language is spoken predominantly in each country and used Google Translate to find out the word for dream in every language.”

Congo, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Egypt, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Angola, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe all dream of snakes. Dreaming of snakes means that you have might hidden fears and dreams trying to manifest.

In Ghana and Nigeria, they dream of sex the most. That isn’t surprising as Ghana and Nigeria are sexually charged and active and sexual content usually trends there. In Botswana they dream of eating, that’s pretty scary for a Nigerian whose means they act something bad or poisonous in their sleep.

In South Africa, they dream about money, the way to get your mind on the price and in Madagascar and Togo, they dream about their exes - if you are dating anyone that lives in these countries you should be worried that they are constantly dreaming about their ex.

In Mali, they dream about the dead, and in Niger, they dream about death. Is it the fear of death that makes people dream of death or their village people are chasing them?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

