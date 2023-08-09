The sports category has moved to a new website.

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The latest update offered users the ability to share their screens in real-time during conversations.

Also, WhatsApp users can now enjoy video calls in landscape mode on smartphones [Meta]
AT3 Resources, a consulting firm managing Meta in Nigeria, said Zuckerberg made the announcement on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

It said that the latest update offered users the ability to share their screens in real-time during conversations.

According to Meta, by clicking on the designated ‘Share’ icon, users can choose between sharing a specific application or their entire screen.

It said that this function opened up variety of possibilities, from collaborating on work documents to browsing through photos with family, planning trips, shopping online with friends, or providing technical assistance to grandparents.

It said that the screen sharing adds a dynamic dimension to calls which enables users to provide a live view of their screen content during conversations.

"This feature is particularly useful for both personal and professional scenarios.

"Also, WhatsApp users can now enjoy video calls in landscape mode on smartphones.

"This enhancement offers a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience during video calls," it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the platform, initially, introduced video calling for its users in November 2016.

Since then, the platform has consistently added features to enhance the user experience and meet evolving communication needs.

In addition, WhatsApp is rolling out message editing support for media with captions on iOS devices.

This feature allows users to edit messages that include media, offering a greater level of control over their communication.

