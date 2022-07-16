RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Which types of businesses are the best to start where you live?

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
Which types of businesses are the best to start where you live?
Which types of businesses are the best to start where you live?
  • Personal services are the most searched-for business to startup in 22.7% of African countries.
  • The recycling business is second on the list of most-searched-for businesses to startup in Africa.

Small businesses are the driving force of economic growth in both developing and developed countries around the world. But factors like infrastructure, business climate and culture mean that desired business types vary from country to country.

Recommended articles

A new survey by ZenBusiness has found that the industries that most attract entrepreneurs vary from country to country and depend on various factors such as infrastructure, business climate, and culture.

According to the survey, Personal services are the most-searched-for small business type in 22.7% of African countries, the largest share of any continent. These include interior design in Mauritius, cooking gas refills in South Africa, and photography in Namibia.

The map below shows the businesses entrepreneurs want to start the most throughout Africa.

type-of-business-every-country-wants-to-start-map-africa
type-of-business-every-country-wants-to-start-map-africa Zenbusiness

The report also found that the range of businesses being searched for by prospective entrepreneurs across Africa varies from cooking gas refills in South Africa to interior design in Mauritius. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type.

One factor influencing the aspirations of African entrepreneurs may be the region’s growing waste problem. According to a recent survey, 58% of young Africans are dissatisfied with current recycling efforts on the continent. In Zimbabwe, 80% of respondents are dissatisfied, the largest share of any African country. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type. View the map below to see the businesses entrepreneurs want to start the most throughout Africa.

Here are the best small business entrepreneurs want to start in Africa.

  1. Nigeria - Point of sale (POS)
  2. Ghana - Real Estate
  3. Kenya - M-Pesa
  4. Tanzania - Clothing
  5. Uganda - Wholesale
  6. Ethiopia - Real Estate
  7. Zimbabwe - Recycling
  8. South Africa - Cooking Gas Refill
  9. Rwanda - Real Estate
  10. Egypt - Import/Export
  11. Morocco - Freight
  12. Senegal - Cleaning
  13. Algeria - Contracting
  14. Libya - Software
  15. Tunisia - Import/Export
  16. Cape Verde - Jewelry
  17. Cote D’Ivoire - Cleaning
  18. Mozambique - Clothing
  19. Zambia - Second-hand Clothing
  20. DR Congo - Construction

According to the World Trade Organization, small- and medium-sized enterprises account for 45% of GDP in developing and developed countries and 66% of total jobs. The ability to start and grow new businesses is crucial to the health of any economy, and the types of businesses that entrepreneurs start within a given country can significantly shape the path of its economic growth.

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

New report discredits popular narrative, reveals how African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

African countries that could follow Sri Lanka into economic chaos [Analysis]

People hold a banner as they protest against hiked in pump price by the government during a worker's rally at Gani Fawehinmi Partk, Ojota district in Lagos on January 13, 2012. The government and Labour are scheduled to meet again tomorrow to resolve the stalement at yesterday's meeting in order to put an end to on-going strike following government scrapping of fuel subsidy. AFP PHOTO/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of millionaires in 2022

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

These are the most polluted cities in Africa, according to report

These are the most polluted cities in Africa, according to report