Which types of businesses are the best to start where you live?

A new survey by ZenBusiness has found that the industries that most attract entrepreneurs vary from country to country and depend on various factors such as infrastructure, business climate, and culture.

According to the survey, Personal services are the most-searched-for small business type in 22.7% of African countries, the largest share of any continent. These include interior design in Mauritius, cooking gas refills in South Africa, and photography in Namibia.

The map below shows the businesses entrepreneurs want to start the most throughout Africa.

Zenbusiness

The report also found that the range of businesses being searched for by prospective entrepreneurs across Africa varies from cooking gas refills in South Africa to interior design in Mauritius. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type.

One factor influencing the aspirations of African entrepreneurs may be the region's growing waste problem. According to a recent survey, 58% of young Africans are dissatisfied with current recycling efforts on the continent. In Zimbabwe, 80% of respondents are dissatisfied, the largest share of any African country.

Here are the best small business entrepreneurs want to start in Africa.

Nigeria - Point of sale (POS) Ghana - Real Estate Kenya - M-Pesa Tanzania - Clothing Uganda - Wholesale Ethiopia - Real Estate Zimbabwe - Recycling South Africa - Cooking Gas Refill Rwanda - Real Estate Egypt - Import/Export Morocco - Freight Senegal - Cleaning Algeria - Contracting Libya - Software Tunisia - Import/Export Cape Verde - Jewelry Cote D’Ivoire - Cleaning Mozambique - Clothing Zambia - Second-hand Clothing DR Congo - Construction