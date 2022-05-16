Could this be why African telecom operators are slow in rolling out 5G network?

- An explanation by Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, points to Why African telcos have been slow/reluctant to roll out 5G network.
- According to Ndegwa, the high cost of 5G-compliant phones has been a major impediment.
- And it does not make economic sense to launch the fifth generation network on a commercial scale when there are not enough mobile devices capable of receiving it.
Whereas telecom companies around the world have been rolling out 5G network since 2019, deployment of the fifth generation network across Africa has been quite slow. As a matter of fact, only 6 African countries have launched the network, according to checks by Business Insider Africa. And even at that, most of these launches are not even commercial in scope.