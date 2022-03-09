With Strive Masiyiwa on board, Gates Foundation donates $5 million grant to Butterfly Network to advance maternal and fetal health in Sub-Saharan Africa

Pregnancy complications represent some of the largest contributors to morbidity and mortality in resource-constrained care settings. Butterfly will bring 1,000 Butterfly iQ+ probes to Sub-Saharan Africa to improve community access to medical imaging. As part of this initiative, 500 probes will be given to mid-level practitioners in Kenya and 500 will be distributed to healthcare workers in South Africa; both distributions will focus on improving maternal and fetal health.

“Many places in the world, especially low- and middle-income countries, are diagnostic deserts, leaving practitioners with virtually no imaging modalities to aid in the diagnosis and subsequent treatment of patients,” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO, Butterfly Network. “At Butterfly, we’ve long envisioned and innovated for the next generation of point-of-care. With this grant, we take another important step toward improving worldwide access to medical imaging and will also demonstrate how mid-level practitioners can meaningfully enhance care for pregnant women and their unborn infants.

“For years, the Gates Foundation has supported Butterfly’s efforts to improve healthcare in the places where it’s most needed,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Butterfly Network. “This new grant represents an important step toward that goal in its potential to signal the transformational impact of Butterfly’s technology in some of the most remote settings.”