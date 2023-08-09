The sports category has moved to a new website.

World Bank halts funding to Uganda amidst controversial anti-gay legislation

Victor Oluwole
In a bold move echoing a commitment to human rights, the World Bank has announced the suspension of future funding for projects in Uganda.

The decision comes as a response to the recent enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act, which has sparked global concern over its potential impact on the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ individuals.

In a statement issued today, the World Bank emphasised its unwavering dedication to inclusion and non-discrimination, stating that the new law runs counter to the organisation's core values.

"The fundamental principles of eradicating poverty while fostering a planet that accommodates all, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation, cannot thrive in an environment that perpetuates exclusion," the statement read.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni in May, has garnered international condemnation due to its severe penalties, including the possibility of a death sentence for "aggravated homosexuality."

Human rights advocates and Western nations, including the United States, expressed strong opposition and raised concerns about the law's potential consequences.

The World Bank has been in ongoing communication with Ugandan officials, urging a reconsideration of the law.

A dedicated team from the Bank has been working diligently to establish additional measures that align with the organisation's rigorous environmental and social standards.

These measures aim to ensure that financed projects actively protect the rights and dignity of sexual and gender minorities.

"We are committed to fostering an environment where discrimination and exclusion have no place," a representative from the World Bank stated. "Our priority is to safeguard the rights of sexual and gender minorities within the projects we support. Until the effectiveness of these measures is evaluated, new public financing for Uganda will remain on hold."

The suspension of funding has prompted a renewed focus on the implications of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

Critics argue that the legislation not only infringes upon the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals but also threatens their access to housing and perpetuates stigma.

The law's provisions, which include severe penalties for those who conceal homosexuals and even capital punishment for certain offences, have sparked concerns about the broader impact on public health and social dynamics.

As the world watches closely, Uganda faces a critical juncture in which its stance on human rights and inclusivity will undoubtedly shape its future relationships with international organisations and partners.

Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

