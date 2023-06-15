The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Chinedu Okafor
Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why
Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why
  • Zambia cancels a building contract for a 2,400-megawatt power station on the Zambezi River due to high costs and failure to follow proper procurement procedures. 
  • Zambia’s energy minister suggests exploring a hybrid solution combining solar and hydropower, indicating a potential reduction in capacity to around 1,000 megawatts. 
  • General Electric and PowerChina remain silent as Zambia seeks to re-advertise the project and address setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and financing challenges.

Zambia has disclosed that it will cancel a building contract given to General Electric Co. and Power Building Corp. of China because the project to build a 2,400-megawatt power station on the Zambezi River is too expensive.

Recommended articles

In remarks aired late Tuesday on the state-run Zambia National Broadcasting Corp., and reported by the American news agency, Bloomberg, Zambia's energy minister, Peter Kapala, noted that proper procurement procedures weren't followed when the purchase was made. The dam's development is overseen by the state-run Zambezi River Authority, which predicted last year that the project would cost $5 billion.

“We are disengaging from that contract and we hope to re-advertise it and revisit everything that was agreed to before. Mainly, it was because of the cost, it was just too much,” said Kapala.

“The latest information is that the hydrology of Zambezi might not favor the establishment of a 2,400-megawatt hydro-plant,” the energy minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We could reach that if maybe we do a hybrid of solar and hydro itself, but the indications are that we could be looking at far much less than the 2,400, it could be maybe even 1,000 megawatts,” he added.

General Electric declined to respond right away. An email sent outside of regular business hours seeking comment did not immediately receive a response from PowerChina.

The 2,400-megawatt Batoka Gorge project was supposed to get going in 2020, however, there were a number of setbacks, including the coronavirus epidemic and problems obtaining finance.

General Electric and Power China were chosen to construct the facility jointly by Zambia and Zimbabwe. Both countries in southern Africa are experiencing an electrical shortfall as a result of poorly maintained plants and drought-related production reductions at existing hydroelectric facilities on the Zambezi River.

The secretary for energy and power development in Zimbabwe, Gloria Magombo, stated on Wednesday that she was not aware of the statements made by the minister of Zambia and that the ministry will reply later.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan confronts theft epidemic on national construction projects

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan confronts theft epidemic on national construction projects

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Kenya Railways indefinitely suspends Nairobi - Nanyuki midweek passenger train

Kenya Railways indefinitely suspends Nairobi - Nanyuki midweek passenger train

Backed by Saudi Arabia, Kenya hosts the largest carbon credit sale in the world

Backed by Saudi Arabia, Kenya hosts the largest carbon credit sale in the world

Everything Kenyans should know about 'Meta's version of Twitter'

Everything Kenyans should know about 'Meta's version of Twitter'

See the problem which causes Tanzania $2.3 billion (3.2% of its GDP) annually

See the problem which causes Tanzania $2.3 billion (3.2% of its GDP) annually

Nigeria is yet again Africa’s top oil-producing country recording an economic growth of 2.4%

Nigeria is yet again Africa’s top oil-producing country recording an economic growth of 2.4%

How to hack it in the filmmaking industry: Lessons from Phil Director & Abel Mutua

How to hack it in the filmmaking industry: Lessons from Phil Director & Abel Mutua

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market