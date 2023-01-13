ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema
  • The Zambian president has shown interest in importing Angolan refined oil.
  • This decision follows the president’s trip to Angola.
  • Zambia also plans to own major shares in the Angolan oil refinery which is still under construction. 

In an attempt to lower fuel prices, Zambia has shown keen interest in importing fuel from its neighbor Angola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Zambia also disclosed plans to own stakes in Angola’s Lobito refinery in Benguela Province along the Atlantic Coast.

This is based on president Hakainde Hichilema’s assertion to the people of Angola during his visit to the country, that Zambia would invest in the Lobito refinery, which is currently under construction. The refinery is expected to be completed in 2026.

Hakainde Hichilema, after his meeting with the Angolan president João Lourenço, revealed his intent to explore the possibilities of trading for Angolan refined oil.

The president of Zambia stated during a press conference, that it is unreasonable to import fuel from halfway across the world, when it is being refined in the confines of the African continent. "It makes no sense to import fuel from other parts of the world when we have a neighboring producer." He said.

"I don't know how we have managed to maintain this situation of buying fuel from Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world and not from our neighbor," he added.

"It is very natural that Zambia, as our neighbor, has a great interest in acquiring these fuels in Angola, in the neighboring country, especially when Angola has a greater capacity to refine the crude oil it extracts," The president of Angola added.

Once completed, the refinery would have the capacity to produce around 200,000 barrels per day. Based on the current proposition, private investors, including Zambia, will own 70% stake in the refinery, while Angola state oil firm Sonangol would own a 30% stake.

The Zambian president had landed in Angola on Tuesday and was given a tour of the refinery in Benguela on Thursday and the Lobito corridor, consisting of railroad and port, which connects Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo's key mining regions to the Atlantic Coast.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elon Musk’s planned entry into Kenya appear to be another threat to Safaricom’s market share

Elon Musk’s planned entry into Kenya appear to be another threat to Safaricom’s market share

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Uganda expands its oil exploration with two new partnerships

Uganda expands its oil exploration with two new partnerships

See reason why petrol scarcity in Nigeria is expected to last for the next 6 months

See reason why petrol scarcity in Nigeria is expected to last for the next 6 months

African countries with the highest quality of life

African countries with the highest quality of life

More grim economic forecasts for Africa as the World Bank slashes down Kenya’s 2023 growth projection

More grim economic forecasts for Africa as the World Bank slashes down Kenya’s 2023 growth projection

Treasury CS tells Kenyans to brace for a rough 2023

Treasury CS tells Kenyans to brace for a rough 2023

KRA rolls out new system targeting Sh500 million tax daily

KRA rolls out new system targeting Sh500 million tax daily

Most friendly and open African countries for entrepreneurs

Most friendly and open African countries for entrepreneurs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South-Africa

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Iristel Kenya Limited

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court

Dry-foods in Uganda

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors

SpaceX spaceport

Djibouti signs a $1 billion deal with Honk Kong to build a spaceport in the horn of Africa