The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Zambia's economy would develop at a slower rate than predicted in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema
  • Zambia's economy is projected to grow by just 2.7% in 2023, down from 4.7% in 2022, as mining and energy sectors hinder development. 
  • Debt restructuring plan finalized between Zambia and IMF, saving the nation $7.65 billion by 2026. 
  • Confidence is rising in Zambia as fiscal sustainability efforts gain momentum, paving the way for economic recovery.

According to a budget plan presented by Zambia's Ministry of Finance on Sunday, the Zambian economy is projected to grow by just 2.7% in 2023, down from 4.7% in 2022, as contractions in the mining and energy sectors restrain development.

Recommended articles

After becoming the first country in Africa to default on its sovereign debt in 2020, Zambia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have now finalized a long-delayed debt restructuring plan. According to research from the IMF, this will save the southern African nation $7.65 billion by 2026.

According to the budget plan, economic growth in Zambia is projected to be 4.8% in 2024, 4.3% in 2025, and 5.0% in 2026, depending on how macroeconomic conditions are improved and reforms are carried out.

As Zambia works to restore fiscal sustainability, the country is experiencing a rise in confidence, according to Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the end of 2022, the nation owed $20.9 billion abroad. According to budget data, debt service costs will amount to $6.24 billion, or 16.5% of GDP, over the medium term. In 2020, Zambia defaulted on its $18.6 billion foreign debt after discussions stalled due to disagreements between Chinese and Western creditors. The loan arrangement had allegedly been delayed by China, according to the US.

Officials announced in June that Zambia's lenders, including its largest creditor, China, had agreed to restructure the country's public debt, providing financial relief to the country, which was the first African government to default since the Covid epidemic.

The initial evaluation of Zambia's $1.3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program has been completed by the IMF and Zambia.

Late last week, the IMF's executive board authorized an immediate transfer of $189 million to Zambia. By the end of the IMF's second assessment later this year, the country also hopes to sign a memorandum of understanding to restructure further debt with private creditors.

With a population of close to 20 million, Zambia is the largest copper producer in Africa. Copper production is predicted to fall to 682,431 tonnes in 2023 from 763,550 tonnes in 2022, according to the budget paper.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zambia's economy would develop at a slower rate than predicted in 2023

Zambia's economy would develop at a slower rate than predicted in 2023

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Kenya and Egypt strengthen ties for a prosperous and unified Africa

Kenya and Egypt strengthen ties for a prosperous and unified Africa

Tanzanian traders favour mobile money wallets, according to new report

Tanzanian traders favour mobile money wallets, according to new report

5 African countries with the ambition to eradicate AIDS completely

5 African countries with the ambition to eradicate AIDS completely

Documents reveal how Kenyan employee siphoned Sh21M from employer

Documents reveal how Kenyan employee siphoned Sh21M from employer

See the pressing issue that urged European Union to pledge $1.2 billion to Tunisia

See the pressing issue that urged European Union to pledge $1.2 billion to Tunisia

Seychelles cracks down on Nigerian travelers with tighter border controls

Seychelles cracks down on Nigerian travelers with tighter border controls

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

University of the Witwatersrand

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

kenya-eu-trade-agreement

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why