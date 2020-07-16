Residents in Nairobi's Jacaranda Gardens Estate along Thika Road have been asked to go into self-isolation after their neighbours tested positive for Coronavirus.

A statement from the estate's management, encouraged the residents to stay in isolation for 14 days following the detection of the positive cases.

"The management in collaboration with MoH Roysambu sub-county Covid-19 response team wishes to inform residents that we have confirmed Covid-19 patients in the estate.

"Following this development, we are advised to request residents to isolate themselves with their children for 14 days to avoid more contact," the statement read in part.

Statement by Jacaranda Gardens Estate management on Covid-19 cases within the estate

According to the Ministry of Health statement on Wednesday, Roysambu sub county recorded eight new infections after tests conducted in 24 hours prior to the brief.

The eight were part of 248 total cases reported in Nairobi.

