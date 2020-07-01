Hot 96 radio host Jeff Koinange on Wednesday narrated how the Boys Club fulfilled a promise made to President Uhuru Kenyatta following the death of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

Coming during the first commemoration of the celebrated CEO's passing, Koinange recalled a warning the president had delivered during a funeral service for the late Collymore.

"Peter Kenneth, Joshua Oigara and crew, you have to pay, that did not belong to you," President Kenyatta stated at the time.

The Boys Club (from L to R) KCB CEO Joshua Oigara, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Radio Africa’s Patrick Quarcoo, Scan group CEO Bharat Thakrar and journalist Jeff Koinange at the Late Bob Collymore’s home to mark 1-year anniversary

Jeff stated that the promised bottle of reserve whiskey that Mr Collymore had wished to share with the President was hard to find.

"We finally found that only one bottle was remaining in the whole world and that bottle was all the way in Ireland with the manufacturer. So we made the call and pleaded with the manufacturer. We told them that if we didn't get that bottle we could end up in Kamiti (even though they probably don't know where Kamiti is) but we told them that it was for the President of Kenya and they had to let us have it.

"Luckily we got it and the manufacturer shipped it in a crate and all...very well packed because we could not risk having it break before it reached Jomo Kenyatta International Airport!" Jeff narrated during the morning radio show.

The radio host further confirmed that members of the Boys Club presented the bottle of whiskey to the President in person, settling their debt.