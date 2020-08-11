The Jubilee party disciplinary committee summoned a number of Nairobi MCAs on a day when Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigned.

The summonses issued by party chair Nelson Dzuya required the MCAs to appear before the disciplinary panel on Thursday August 13, 2020.

Among those summoned is deputy speaker John Kamangu Nyumu, Ruai wad representative, to whom the Speakership was handed over by Elachi.

Ruai ward representative and Nairobi County Assembly deputy speaker John Kamangu Nyumu

"This letter is to inform you that you are required to appear before the disciplinary committee on August 13, 2020 at 10 am at the party headquarters.

“The committee shall grant you an audience on this date to hear your side of the story. A decision may then be made whether to prefer formal charges or not against you," the summonses read.

Other MCAs who have been summoned are: Millicent Mugambi (Ziwani), Jeremiah Karani (Kayole Central), George Thuo Wakarindi (Dandora Phase 3) and nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margaret Mbote.

