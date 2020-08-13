The Jubilee Party has selected former Madaraka MP Benson Mutura as the party's candidate to replace Beatrice Elachi as Nairobi County Assembly speaker.

Secretary-General Raphael Tuju announced the pick on Thursday following a private meeting with the party's Nairobi MCAs at the party headquarters.

MCAs will be holding elections for the speaker on Friday with a total of seven individuals shortlisted as candidates.

Excluding Mutura, the other six candidates are Former County Speaker Alex Magelo, Abdi Ali Abdi, Odingo Odhiambo Washington, Mike Obonyo Guoro, Allan Chacha Mang’era and Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi.

Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura

"We know about six people have expressed interest on the position of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker which fell vacant recently, but we want to inform our members that after consultations we have zeroed on Benson Mutura," Tuju stated.

Mutura appealed to Nairobi County ward representatives to work together as he confirmed his cnadidature.

"I will support a handshake candidate for the sake of stability, peace and unity.

“I really want to appeal to the ward representatives to put all their differences aside and focus on development," he told reporters.