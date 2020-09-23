The Jubilee Party will not be fielding a candidate in the upcoming Msambweni constituency by-election.

A statement delivered by party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju outlined that the ruling party had resolved to leave the seat to the opposition.

Tuju stated that the position ought to go to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori, who lost the battle to cancer on September 3, 2020.

"With the unprecedented corporation between Jubilee and ODM in Parliament in the recent past on matters of national importance and given that this was an ODM seat, the decision has been made that Jubilee will not field a candidate in the interest of the bigger picture.

"This announcement has been made in good time so that any aspirant who has interest in a Jubilee ticket still has other pathways o running for this seat," Tuju stated.

He added that a number of strong aspirants had expressed interest in vying for the seat through the ruling party.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the by-election date as December 15, 2020.

Before his untimely demise, Dori had been suspended and later resigned from the Orange party after he was accused of fraternizing with the enemy.

The late MP and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa fell out with the party after declaring support for Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential ambitions.

