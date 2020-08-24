Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was on Monday engaged in a war of words with Elgeyo Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and blogger Dennis Itumbi.

Junet fired sharp replies after the two insinuated that he is among the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 corruption scandal.

Senator Murkomen had called for the MP's arrest claiming that Junet was one of the suppliers mentioned in the scandal.

"To start with, we are calling for Your resignation and immediate arrest as you await your fellow suppliers to meet you in court," Murkomen tweeted.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

In response, the MP posted: "Stop behaving like a cheap guy who joined opposition politics the other day. If you have any evidence about me table. I don’t want to lose my head and get rattled like you did when you were mentioned in the NYS scandal."

Gladys Wanga

Junet also had a reply for Dennis Itumbi who linked the MP and Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga to the scandal as well.

"MPs @JunetMohamed and @GladysWanga no comment yet on #CovidBillionares? what should Kenya do with those leaders involved in the fraud? Your voice on this matter is missing. Ama mnajifundisha kunyamaza?" Itumbi posted.

To which Junet responded with: "Ndugu table evidence. Propaganda won’t help you on this one."