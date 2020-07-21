The Karen Hospital has issued a statement following a claim by the late Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula's widow.

During the ate Bukeko's burial, Ms Beatrice Andega blamed the hospital for alleged negligence in treating her husband.

"On Monday, I told him to go to hospital and have 3 tests done; Pneumonia, Malaria and Coronavirus as he was cold. His breathing started changing on Friday. Admission at Karen Hospital was a process and he passed on in the car Saturday," she relayed.

Karen Hospital CEO Juliet Nyaga, however, has dismissed the accusation absolving the hospital of any wrongdoing.

She noted that the hospital holds various certifications on the quality of services offered adding that care for patients is prioritized at the faciity.

The CEO further castigated journalists for publishing Ms Andega's sentiments.

"Our attention has been drawn to the live, online and print media coverage where statements of allegations of negligence by The Karen Hospital have been broadcasted and promoted by the media houses with absolute ignorance to validate or and confirm facts with the Hospital or circumstances for the occurrence.

"Karen Hospital staff have continued to maintain this high quality of service even during the Covid-19 pandemic as per the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization’s guidelines and protocols of care and treatment of Covid-19," the statement read in part.