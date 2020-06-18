Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Thursday announced that the 2020 KCPE and KCSE national exams will be postponed to April 2021.

The CS explained that the measure would be taken, should schools re-open in September.

"We are looking at the calendar at what time we can open schools and do exams, if we opened in September we might do exams in April, beyond that it won’t be feasible to do the exams," he stated.

Prof. Magoha went on to explain that it may still be difficult to re-open schools given the trajectory of Coronavirus cases in the country.

"Although we intended to open in September, as of now I can’t say if that will be possible. At this stage, our numbers are going up, and we might have a peak in September or October and we will decide if we would want to open our schools," the CS explained.

He was appearing before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 to give an update on the state of education in the country.