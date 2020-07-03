NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu was among a number of employees sacked by Nation Media Group this week.

Confirming the news, Ken posted a message on social media in which he expressed bitterness over the manner in which he was let go.

The journalist stated: "7 years...summed up in a two-page letter..." indicating that the news may have taken him aback.

He, however, still expressed gratitude to his now former employer for the opportunity accorded to him during his stint at the media house.

"The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned," he tweeted on Friday.

Babu Owino lawsuit against NTV

Mijungu was mentioned in a demand letter drafted by Embakasi MP Babu Owino's lawyers after NTV ran a story on the victim of a shooting incident involving the MP.

"The news anchor, one Mr Ken Mijungu introduced the story stating thus:- 'The only thing people know about him is that he was a victim of a near fatal shooting right here in Nairobi. Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve WHO WAS SHOT BY Embakasi East MP Babu Owino...'," the legal document read in part.

The quote from a June 29, 2020 bulletin is the basis of a threatened lawsuit by the MP who claims that NTV defamed his otherwise good name.

NTV is yet to take any action demanded by the MP's lawyers on July 1, 2020.