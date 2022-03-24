Kenya Airways deal with Congo Airways ends after 6 months

The two airlines had entered a two-year deal in early 2021 where Kenya Airways was meant to lease two of its Embraer E190 aircraft to Congo for their cargo codeshare partnership.

"We are exploring other partnership opportunities with Congo Airways and continue with the cargo partnership," the Kenyan carrier's Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka confirmed.

What was signed between the two airlines?

The news comes only days after the Kenyan flag carrier announced a route review of its domestic and international passenger operations following a recovery in travel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also reported the Congolese airline was awaiting the imminent return of one of its two in-house A320-200s – 9S-AKD (msn 3412).

The airlines are currently in maintenance in Morocco. Its second A320-200, 9S-ALU (msn 3362), is in active service, according to the ch-aviation fleets advanced module.

In April 2021, the two signed a codeshare agreement to increase their reach in the domestic, African and international routes. The codeshare agreement gave KQ direct access to Kinshasa from Nairobi.

A codeshare is a business deal between two or more airlines, which allows them to sell seats on each other’s flights and expand their network.