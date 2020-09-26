Kenya Power PLC on Saturday released a statement explaining a power outage which affected eight areas in Nairobi.

According to the statement, the outage was caused by a technical fault which the lighting company did not give details on.

The outage which lasted for most hours of the morning affected Westlands, Ridgeways, Kitisuru, Gigiri, Kileleshwa, Dagoretti, Karen and Ngong.

"Our technical team is on site to resolve the issue and normalize supply. We apologize for the inconvenienced caused," the statement read in part.

Road Construction

Kenya Power begun relocating power lines on September 24, 2020 as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the commencement of the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

“When executing projects of this magnitude, some of the customers within the estates along the Expressway corridor will experience interruptions in power supply. However, the Company is planning to minimize power interruptions by leveraging the Live Line Maintenance technology which relocate most of the lines without switching off supply,” Kenya Power’s Managing Director & CEO, Bernard Ngugi stated.

Kenya Power’s Managing Director & CEO, Bernard Ngugi

