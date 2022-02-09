Kenyans to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy, How to apply

The selected participants will receive free training to help their businesses thrive via the newly launched Hustle Academy.

According to a press release from the company, Google Hustle Academy is a bootcamp-style training program designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses owners.

They will be taken through how to position their businesses for investment opportunities and build viable business models for the future.

“The Hustle Academy is a practical educational program with interactive activities and instruction by subject matter experts. It also provides access to a global network of mentors and alumni,” the statement read in part.

Hustle Academy training from Google to last 4 months

Business owners will undergo five days of hands-on training and receive 3,000 hours (18 weeks) of training on fundamental aspects of a business to help them navigate the challenges faced by SMEs in Africa.

The training curriculum will include strategic growth sessions including business growth strategy, building digital marketing roadmaps, discovering and evaluating funding routes and how to pitch for success among other topics.

“SMEs are the engine that drives growth for any economy. In Africa, SMEs account for around 80% of jobs and are a significant source of economic growth. In order to grow the economy and increase employment, it is crucial that small businesses have access to the right tools, training and funding to scale up.

"The Hustle Academy’s mission is to assist entrepreneurs navigate the business challenges they face by providing them with the appropriate tools and knowledge,” said Rosemary Momanyi-Opiyo,the Small and Medium Business Lead, East and West Africa.

The program is open to businesses that have been in operation for more than a year, have developed a business strategy and defined their product or service offering, and are aiming to grow.

Applicants must also have made a profit in the previous 12 months or be within 1-3 months of breaking even.

“Our hope is that through the Hustle Academy training this year, we will be able to assist 5,000 SMEs and entrepreneurs across Africa take their business to the next level and find ways to scale our efforts to help even more businesses going forward,” added the SMB lead.