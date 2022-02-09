RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Kenyans to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy, How to apply

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Entrepreneurs in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa to benefit

Kenyans to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy
Kenyans to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy

Google has announced free training for 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Recommended articles

The selected participants will receive free training to help their businesses thrive via the newly launched Hustle Academy.

According to a press release from the company, Google Hustle Academy is a bootcamp-style training program designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses owners.

File image of businesswomen in Kenya
File image of businesswomen in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

They will be taken through how to position their businesses for investment opportunities and build viable business models for the future.

The Hustle Academy is a practical educational program with interactive activities and instruction by subject matter experts. It also provides access to a global network of mentors and alumni,” the statement read in part.

Business owners will undergo five days of hands-on training and receive 3,000 hours (18 weeks) of training on fundamental aspects of a business to help them navigate the challenges faced by SMEs in Africa.

The training curriculum will include strategic growth sessions including business growth strategy, building digital marketing roadmaps, discovering and evaluating funding routes and how to pitch for success among other topics.

SMEs are the engine that drives growth for any economy. In Africa, SMEs account for around 80% of jobs and are a significant source of economic growth. In order to grow the economy and increase employment, it is crucial that small businesses have access to the right tools, training and funding to scale up.

"The Hustle Academy’s mission is to assist entrepreneurs navigate the business challenges they face by providing them with the appropriate tools and knowledge,” said Rosemary Momanyi-Opiyo,the Small and Medium Business Lead, East and West Africa.

The program is open to businesses that have been in operation for more than a year, have developed a business strategy and defined their product or service offering, and are aiming to grow.

Rosemary Momanyi-Opiyo,the Small and Medium Business Lead, East and West Africa.
Rosemary Momanyi-Opiyo,the Small and Medium Business Lead, East and West Africa. Pulse Live Kenya

Applicants must also have made a profit in the previous 12 months or be within 1-3 months of breaking even.

Our hope is that through the Hustle Academy training this year, we will be able to assist 5,000 SMEs and entrepreneurs across Africa take their business to the next level and find ways to scale our efforts to help even more businesses going forward,” added the SMB lead.

Interested and qualified businesses can apply to join the program here.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Kenyan baker narrates how she lost Sh6 million hotel investment in Karen [Video]

Kenyan baker Beldina Kirito narrates how she lost Sh6 million hotel investment in Karen [Video]

The Kenyan Government will inject $176 million in heavily-indebted Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways

Bitcoin prices soar as Americans debate 'crucial' financial bill

Bitcoin prices soar as Americans debate 'crucial' financial bill

Sh9 billion set aside for August 9 elections in supplementary budget

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani