The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma is finally free to return to Kenya.

Yassin was arrested by Ethiopian authorities in early July and had been detained without formal charges for weeks.

He was taken into custody while covering protests in Ethiopia’s Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma who had been detained in Ethiopia during a past court appearance

The journalist later tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced into isolation at a government facility.

According to the statement from MFA, Juma was discharged on Wednesday August 26, 2020.

"The Kenyan journalist Collins Juma alias Yassin Juma is now free to return to Kenya after his arrest, subsequent release from police custody and from WOREDA 7 Health Centre where he was in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19, while in police custody.

"Mr Juma has, however, decided to stay in Addis Ababa with his friends," the statement read in part.