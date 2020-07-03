National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has confirmed that one of the two MPs who had contracted the Covid-19 infection has been discharged from hospital.

Speaker Muturi issued the report in parliament as the MPs geared up for a recess.

The Speaker also stated that the other MP is still undergoing treatment in hospital without disclosing the identities of the two.

A section of Kenyan MPs in the National Assembly chambers

He further encouraged MPs to get tested for the novel virus during their recess to ascertain their well-being.

The Assembly will resume sittings on July 28, 2020.

MP ejected for not wearing a mask

The August House has been operating under strict rules to reduce the risk of Coronavirus transmission as their operations continue.

The measures include limited members within the chambers at all times and mandatory wearing of face masks while in the chambers.

Wajir North MP Ahmed Abdisalan was on Thursday ejected from the chamber after he entered without a face mask.

"Lawmakers should not break the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health. The MP should be removed from the chambers," Speaker Muturi stated as he ordered the member out.