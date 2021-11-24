Kenyan secures Sh224 million in life changing deal

A report by TechCrunch disclosed that Aslimia got Sh112 million in equity and Sh112 million in debt.

Aslimia was founded three years ago to support traders in Kenya by enabling them to make mobile money transactions that are devoid of transfer charges through its Leja app.

Some of the investors who contributed to the Sh224 million funding including Fredrik Jung Abbou; a two-time unicorn founder, Norrsken Impact Accelerator, French Public Investment Bank (Bpifrance) and GreenTec Capital Partners.

Asilimia intends to utilize the funds to hire people as it refines its technology and expands into other East African countries.

The startup will also begin to offer loans to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs).

“We have entered a phase where we are exploring ways in which we can extend the much-needed credit enabling traders to buy equipment or products to sustain their enterprises,” Asilimia co-founder and CEO, Tekwane Mwendwa told TechCrunch.

The company was founded by Tekwane Mwendwa and Morgane Kablan who served as its Chief Operating Officer.

The firm also supports bookkeeping, making it easier for the traders to track their revenues and outflows, without the need for technical or accounting knowledge.

Aslimia has about 27,000 users with total transactions done through the Leja app reaching about Sh2.2 billion.

The company joined a host of other digital lending apps which disburse about Sh4.4 billion a month.