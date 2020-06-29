The Ministry of Health has announced 120 new confirmed Covid-19 cases bringing the total to 6,190.

2,221 samples were tested over the last 24 hours and of these 84 men and 36 women were confirmed to have contracted the disease.

A breakdown of the numbers by county revealed that the highest number of new cases were in Nairobi at 67.

Also Read: 259 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kenya, bringing the total to 6070

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi (67), Mombasa (17), Kajiado (9), Machakos (9), Kiambu (8), Uasin Gishu (4), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2), and Narok (2).

The cases were distributes in Nairobi sub counties as follows: Westlands (12), Dagoretti North and Langata, (11) cases each, Kibra (6), Makadara and Starehe (4) cases each, Kamukunji (3), Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Mathare, have (2) cases each, Kasarani, Roysambu, Ruaraka, and Umoja, have one (1) case each.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

Deaths and recoveries

CAS Rashid Aman also reported one new death of a 64-year-old patient at Mombasa Hospital bringing the total number of fatalities to 144.

42 patients from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,013.

CAS Aman further noted that 91% of the Coronavirus infections have been through local transmission with the highest attack rates being in Nairobi and Mombasa.

"Out of the 41 counties that have reported cases, Nairobi still leads with 3,031, followed by Mombasa at 1,445. Busia, which has become a high risk county due to cross- border truck drivers is third with 407.

"The situation of Kajiado with 242 cases, is similar to that of Busia, due to the effect of Namanga Border Point. Kiambu then follows with 222 cases. Most of the remaining 36 counties have cases below 100," Dr Aman reported.