Nairobi areas with a high return on investment for real estate

Satellite areas have witnessed major growth in the sale of lands and houses as many people move away from the city.

You also have to note that prices of land in satellite towns neighbouring Nairobi rose by 2.48% between July to September 2021.

Also note that tenants are moving away from the rich suburbs like Runda, Kitisuru, Kileleshwa, and Kilimani which now have rising apartments.

What attracts tenants to areas in Nairobi with a high return in real estate investment is majorly infrastructure, land and house prices.

Ruiru and Kamakis have offices in these areas.

Ruiru and Kamakis

Here you can enjoy the Thika Superhighway and other bypasses which has opened these areas to investors. House prices are also affordable.

In Ruiru and Kamakis areas, one can get houses between Ksh4 million to Ksh15 million onwards. These are three-bedroom bungalows and four-bedroom maisonettes.

Prices have also increased in these two areas. This means that these satellite areas continue to attract investors and developers

In Nairobi’s satellite towns, house sale price gains have been more modest as most people settling in those areas prefer to build their own units.

The house sale market was largely driven by a high demand for detached units, whose supply in the market has fallen in the past years.

The new developments are high-density units including studio apartments which is a total shift from the ample apartments and detached houses that were famous in the suburb decades ago.

Ruiru and Kamakis have also continued recording a rise in land prices, recording a 6.65% growth compared to a drop of 1.1% in 2020.

Oasis Garden/Juja Farm

This area is ideal for building a residential home. Discounted cash prices start from Sh899,000

Kamulu plots for sale

At prestige gardens - Kamulu along Kangundo Road, you can build a residential home on lands that have discounted prices of Sh1.1 million.

Other areas include Athi River, Juja Springs Garden, Kiambu, Kitengela, Limuru, Mlolongo, Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Ruaka, Ruiru, Syokimau, Thika, Kiserian, and Tigoni.