A resident of Gatundu South constituency has moved to court seeking to have his MP, Moses Kuria declared unfit to hold public office.

The resident, one Elijah Gicharu Kimani, has accused the MP of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution as regards the management of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

According to the petition, Mr Kuria has awarded CDF contracts amounting to Sh170, 878,413 to his 6 brothers, one sister, two nieces and a nephew.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

"…we discovered and strongly believe that the respondent directly influenced the awarding of the contracts to companies owned by his relatives.

“Some of the companies herein mentioned were created for the purpose of business with the interested party with the influence and support of the respondent," the petition read in part.

Breakdown of the contracts awarded to Kuria's relatives

The petitioner is said to have conducted his own audit of the Gatundu South CDF which led to the discoveries.

The details were disclosed as follows:-