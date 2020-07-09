A resident of Gatundu South constituency has moved to court seeking to have his MP, Moses Kuria declared unfit to hold public office.
The resident, one Elijah Gicharu Kimani, has accused the MP of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution as regards the management of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).
According to the petition, Mr Kuria has awarded CDF contracts amounting to Sh170, 878,413 to his 6 brothers, one sister, two nieces and a nephew.
Also Read: No anti-Uhuru meeting will be held in Mt Kenya - Senator Irungu Kangata issues warning
"…we discovered and strongly believe that the respondent directly influenced the awarding of the contracts to companies owned by his relatives.
“Some of the companies herein mentioned were created for the purpose of business with the interested party with the influence and support of the respondent," the petition read in part.
Breakdown of the contracts awarded to Kuria's relatives
The petitioner is said to have conducted his own audit of the Gatundu South CDF which led to the discoveries.
The details were disclosed as follows:-
- Sh32,531,540 in six schools to Finishline Construction Ltd, a company whose director is his brother Aloise Kinyanjui Kuria
- Sh15,761,445 in three schools to Mwaura Timber Yard Ltd where Charles Regeru Nguru, brother to the MP is a director
- Sh5,808,468 in Mutungu Secondary School to Supreme General Traders Ltd where two of the MP's brothers - John Nome Kuria and James Koigi Kuria - are directors
- Sh10,267,955 in two schools to Lujatech Enterprises Ltd where his brother Charles Regeru Nguru is a director along with Jane Muthoni Regeru (Sister-in-Law), Lucy Wambui Regeru (niece) and Teresia Mwihaki Regeru (niece)
- Sh31,525,120 in two schools to Numerical Strength Ltd owned by yet another brother John Ngige Kuria
- Sh9,814,240 in two schools to Kiki Holdings Ltd which is owned by the MP's sister, Jane Wambui Kuria
- Sh14,792,825 in three schools to Kurstan Builders Ltd which is owned by the MP's nephew, Stanley Kuria Ngugi