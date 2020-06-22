Kikuyu musician Muigai Wa Njoroge has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over his latest song, "Ino Migunda".

The summons issued on the Benga musician outlined that some lyrics in his song are "threatening and insulting" and likely to affect the harmonious existence of Kenyan communities.

The letter further asked Mr Njoroge to report to the NCIC's Upper Hill offices on June 26 while warning that failure to honour the summons will be a violation of the law.

The song criticizes the government's recent demolitions in Ruai and Kariobangi and blames the so called dynasties for the tear down of the buildings.

"A time is coming when the poor people will rise up and say no to this oppression. On that day, a house will burn in Kisumu while those in Kabarak will scream so hard they will be heard in Nyahururu and those at your Grandfather's house will escape on foot.

"In Kenya when a poor man's child gets some money, he is a thief. But when the one from a dynasty becomes wealthy, it is deemed inheritance . We have been ruled by thieves since we were born but this one you are calling a thief will end the looting culture (Ruto's image displayed)," the musician says in his song.