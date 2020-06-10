A Kirinyaga MCA has shaved his head clean following the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday.

Wamumu Ward MCA Baptista Kanga made a scene of the act by having a colleague do the job right outside the Kirinyaga County Assembly buildings.

Mr Kanga explained that he had vowed to keep his hair growing until the governor is impeached.

Also Read: Perhaps it’s time to send you naked pics - Susan Kihika slams CS Kobia over letter on Waiguru’s impeachment

He had been keeping the hair for three months. He added that all the hair on his body would be shaved off to mark the political moment.

Woman of the hour - Anne Waiguru

The former Devolution CS's impeachment has caused a stir in the political world with some politicians condemning the move while a number of Kenyans lauded it.

Public Service CS Margaret Kobia is among those who condemned the Kirinyaga assembly's resolution saying that it is an indictment against "strong women".

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga also condemned the move stating: "As women leaders we take great exception with the purported impeachment of Anne Waiguru. This travesty flies in the face of the law given the court order stopping proceedings. In fact CS Mutahi Kagwe should quarantine MCAs who slept in a single room in violation of COVID rules."

Also Read: Speaker Ken Lusaka's clarification after speculation on Senators who will investigate Waiguru