KOFISI Africa set to expand in Kenya with 6th Centre

The deal is the largest of its kind in sub–Saharan Africa and is located inside a spectacular mixed-use development at Riverside Square. The total investment by KOFISI will amount to over $3 million (Sh338.7 million) once fully built.

The scale, design and capabilities of KOFISI Square will be a continuation and expansion of the company’s commitment to delivering global standards for businesses across Africa – which it has already achieved in its five existing KOFISI Centres in Nairobi plus Dar es Salaam and Lagos.

KOFISI now has 200,000 sq ft of operational office space in Africa with a pipeline to open a further 200,000 sq ft in the short term with the company’s sights on providing 1 million sqft of KOFISI workspace across Africa in the next 3 years.

The new KOFISI Square, with space for over 450 desks, has already pre-sold 50% of the office space, with the Centre set to open in two phases between December 2021 and January 2022.

Development of the Centre is projected to create over 100 jobs in construction, use more than 20 local suppliers in the design and manufacture of upholstery and cabinetry.

The Centre will as well as curate over 100 pieces of local art from Uweza Gallery in Kibera as part of the company’s CSR partnership.

KOFISI has committed to employ a further 20 people from the hospitality sector to look after its Members’ once the Centre is fully operational.

KOFISI recently signed its first management contract for a 360 desk ‘media focused’ Centre at KOFISI 9, to meet the growing demand of content creators and businesses needing broadcast quality facilities, including a TV studio and fully equipped podcasting room in Nairobi.

The company has raised over $4 million (Sh451.6 million) of investment from the UK, which coincides with a recent commitment to wider financial and economic partnerships between the UK and Kenya.

This investment, along with the two new Centres, is validation the flexible working model is fast establishing itself as the preferred work choice for multi-national corporations and local companies who need to work in Kenya and hope to expand across Africa.

“This $3 million investment is verification that Nairobi is still the go-to city in Africa for multinational enterprise and it’s hugely exciting to see the acceleration of enterprise growth here.

"Our focus is on supporting all types of businesses located in Nairobi and Africa and we have a proven track record in delivering the most sophisticated workspace product available in the African market. This is a fantastic space and the largest of its kind, and we will be opening more Centres like this across multiple African cities – supporting people to experience a quality working environment everyday,” stated KOFISI’s CEO, Michael Aldridge.