Food-tech company KUNE expands to 4 hubs in Nairobi

The locations include Nairobi’s Central Business District along University Way, Sameer Business Park on Mombasa Road, Thika Road and Langata Road, with full operations scheduled for the end of March 2022.

“Currently, Kune is delivering over 400 meals a day with a projection to be serving over 1,000 meals a day by the end of this quarter. Our factory production and delivery infrastructure are fully in place for us to scale our operations with our unique offering” stated Faith Mwendia, Managing Director at KUNE.

She added that $1 million pre-seed funding raised last year has enabled the company to develop its factory capacity, build a website and an app, and strengthen the delivery system.

In its second phase of fundraising, the company is targeting to raise $3.5 million (Sh400 million) from local and international investors, to go toward increasing production capacity and building a countrywide footprint by 2024.

The company plans to expand to other towns in Kenya in the next 12 months.

“In the past few months, we have seen tremendous growth in demand owing to our dynamic menu and friendly prices. We have invested heavily in research and development where we have a fully dedicated in-house team working consistently on our menu advancement so as to meet the changing demands of customers while also bridging the nutrition and price gap.

"Our prices range between Sh250 to Sh360 for a balanced meal including a complimentary fruit salad,” Ms Mwendia added.

Pulse Live Kenya