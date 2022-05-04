4 best CMA regulated forex brokers

The inherent danger of forex trading may be enhanced if you do not utilize a regulated broker, despite the many benefits. Brokers with strict regulations ensure that traders have access to a fair dispute resolution process and that their money is safe.

These four CMA-regulated forex brokers will help Kenyan traders to begin their trading career in an environment where they can feel safe and secure.

Exinity East Africa

As of June 2021, Exinity joined the well-known Exinity Group, which includes Alpari and FXTM, as a subsidiary. It is ideal for both newcomers and experienced scalpers due to its high leverage and favourable price environment.

Exinity World and Exinity Trader Pro accounts both charge commissions, however Exinity Trader accounts are commission-free and have much higher spreads. In addition, there are Islamic accounts available for swap-free trading.

Scope Markets

Scope Markets is a global forex and CFD broker with a wide range of licenses and a high degree of regulatory oversight, according to this Scope Markets review.

The broker offers a wide range of financial products to regular and institutional customers, including leveraged derivatives and spot equities.

Pepperstone

Pepperstone has received the most praise for its customer care when compared to other CFD brokers.

Trading forex in Kenya can take advantage of some of the narrowest no commission spreads available when using Pepperstone's basic account, which is compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

FXPesa

FXPesa provides Kenyan traders with excellent trading software that is available for both Mac and Windows operating systems, and stands out in particular for its highly navigable trading app.