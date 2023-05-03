8 factors to consider before buying a smartphone

However, with so many brands and models available in the market, choosing the right smartphone can be a daunting task.

In this context, it is important to consider various factors before making a purchase decision.

Cost

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, there are a number of factors to consider in order to ensure you get the best value for your money.

From the camera quality to the battery life, and from the operating system to the size and weight of the phone, there are many things to take into account.

But perhaps the most important factor to consider is the price, as this will dictate the options available to you.

By taking the time to carefully evaluate all of these factors and finding the right balance between cost and functionality, you can ensure that you invest in a smartphone that will meet your needs and last for years to come.

Display

ADVERTISEMENT

The display size and resolution of a smartphone are critical factors to consider when purchasing a new device.

Your smartphone usage will determine what size and resolution is suitable for you.

If you're into streaming videos or editing photos and videos, you should go for a display ranging from 5.5-inch to 6-inch with a full-HD or QHD resolution for the best experience.

However, anything larger than a 6-inch display can make your phone extra bulky and difficult to carry around.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, if your primary use for a smartphone is to check emails, chat and browse social media apps, then a display ranging from 5-inch to 5.5-inch with HD or full-HD resolution is ideal.

These displays are more compact, making them easy to handle and fit comfortably in your pocket or purse.

Processor

The processing power of a smartphone is a crucial factor to consider, especially for those who require a device that can handle intensive tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

While higher-end models often come with powerful chipsets that can handle such tasks with ease, it is also important to consider the operating system version, user interface, and other factors that may affect the device's overall performance.

For heavy users who require a lot of multitasking, a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 or Snapdragon 820/821 chipset should provide smooth and efficient performance.

However, for those who use their smartphones for more basic tasks such as browsing social media, checking emails, and making calls, a lower-end processor should suffice.

Ultimately, it is important to choose a device with the processing power that matches your individual needs and usage habits.

Battery life

ADVERTISEMENT

The battery life of a smartphone is undoubtedly an important factor to consider when buying a new device.

In today's world where we rely heavily on our smartphones for work, entertainment, and communication, running out of battery can be frustrating and even detrimental.

Therefore, it is essential to choose a smartphone with a battery capacity that can last all day long.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

With advancements in technology, smartphone manufacturers are now incorporating bigger batteries into their devices to provide users with extended battery life.

As a general rule, it is recommended to opt for a smartphone with a battery capacity of at least 3000mAh to ensure a reliable battery life.

Build

The build of a smartphone is an important factor to consider when purchasing a new device.

The durability of the phone can greatly affect its lifespan and usability. If you are someone who is prone to dropping your phone, it is recommended to choose a handset with a metal or plastic construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

These materials can withstand drops from a certain height and are less likely to shatter upon impact.

Glass-based phones may have a sleek and modern appearance, but they are more fragile and prone to cracks and damages.

So, consider your lifestyle and usage pattern before making a decision on the build of your next smartphone.

Security

In today's world, security has become a top priority, especially when it comes to personal data and information stored on our smartphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's why it's essential to choose a smartphone with additional security features like fingerprint or iris scanners.

These advanced features not only provide convenience in unlocking your phone but also offer enhanced protection against unauthorized access to your private data.

Pulse Live Kenya

With a fingerprint scanner, you can quickly unlock your phone and access specific apps, files or documents with just a touch of your finger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, an iris scanner can scan your eye to provide access to your device, making it difficult for anyone to tamper with your data.

Storage

When choosing a smartphone, storage capacity is an important factor to consider. As we use our smartphones to capture photos, download apps, store music and videos, the storage space can fill up quickly.

It is always better to have more storage capacity than less, especially if you plan on keeping the phone for a longer period.

If you are someone who uses their phone for basic functions such as calling, texting, and social media, a 32GB model should suffice.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if you are someone who frequently downloads apps, takes high-resolution photos, or stores a large music and video library, then it is advisable to opt for a model with at least 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Some models also offer the option of expanding storage with a microSD card, which is a great feature to have.

Camera

When it comes to choosing a smartphone camera, it's important to consider your photography needs.

For casual photographers who want to capture personal moments, a camera with a lower megapixel number may suffice.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if you're a photography enthusiast who needs high-quality images, you may need to opt for a camera with a higher megapixel number.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other factors to consider when selecting a smartphone camera include the size of the pixel, the ISO levels, autofocus, and more. It's also essential to ensure that the camera performs well in low-light conditions.