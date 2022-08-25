Kenyans angered by Ringera's appointment to KPLC

Taking to their social media handles to react to the story, a majority of users seen by this writer expressed their dissatisfaction with the company for appointing a 72-year-old for the role, while sidelining younger candidates.

"This is a shameful act, an octogenarian who should otherwise be left to enjoy his sunset days," read a comment from Twitter user @anto_karuga.

Ringera has many accolades. In a career spanning 46 years, he has served as judge of the Court of Appeal of Kenya, the East African Court of Justice (Appellate Division) and the High Court of Kenya.

Another Twitter user @WarrenG_YOT pointed out Ringera's years of service, singling out that he believes, it's about time someone else got that opportunity. "Are you not ashamed of appointing millionaire fossils while we have many unemployed highly qualified graduates."

Aside from being a judge, Ringera also served as the Solicitor-General of Kenya as well as the Director and Chief Executive Officer of both the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority (KACA) and the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC).

He has also served in and chaired College and Polytechnic Boards and Councils, worked as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, and practised law in a private capacity.

Recently, he also served as Chairman of FKF Caretaker Committee. His numerous appointments also caught the attention of Twitter user @TigenTyony who simply asked, "Why always him?"