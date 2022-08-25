RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Kenyans angered by Ringera's appointment to KPLC

Cyprian Kimutai

Ringera's career spans over 46 years

Retired Justice, Aaron Ringera
Retired Justice, Aaron Ringera

Justice (Rtd) Aaron Gitonga Ringera's appointment as a Non-Executive Director of Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (KPLC) has angered a section of Kenyans.

Taking to their social media handles to react to the story, a majority of users seen by this writer expressed their dissatisfaction with the company for appointing a 72-year-old for the role, while sidelining younger candidates.

"This is a shameful act, an octogenarian who should otherwise be left to enjoy his sunset days," read a comment from Twitter user @anto_karuga.

READ: Uproar over Nakuru government's official vehicle

Ringera has many accolades. In a career spanning 46 years, he has served as judge of the Court of Appeal of Kenya, the East African Court of Justice (Appellate Division) and the High Court of Kenya.

Another Twitter user @WarrenG_YOT pointed out Ringera's years of service, singling out that he believes, it's about time someone else got that opportunity. "Are you not ashamed of appointing millionaire fossils while we have many unemployed highly qualified graduates."

READ: Safaricom appoints Cynthia Karuri-Kropac as Chief Enterprise Business Officer

Aside from being a judge, Ringera also served as the Solicitor-General of Kenya as well as the Director and Chief Executive Officer of both the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority (KACA) and the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC).

He has also served in and chaired College and Polytechnic Boards and Councils, worked as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, and practised law in a private capacity.

Recently, he also served as Chairman of FKF Caretaker Committee. His numerous appointments also caught the attention of Twitter user @TigenTyony who simply asked, "Why always him?"

Ringera's appointment, means he will not engage in the day-to-day management of the organization. Rather, he will act as an independent advisor and will be involved in policymaking and planning exercises.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People August 20, 2013 in Beijing, China

China to waive loans in 17 African countries

Khat trader carrying shoots for transportation at an open air market in Maua, in Meru county on May 31, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Miraa exports to Somalia fetch Sh1Billion in just 3 weeks

NAIROBI, NAIROBI COUNTY, KENYA - 2020/06/11: Kenyas National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani with the budget briefcase before leaving to Parliament for budget reading 2020/2021. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Treasury obtains Sh3B from corruption cases

Retired Justice, Aaron Ringera

Kenyans angered by Ringera's appointment to KPLC