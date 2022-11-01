RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Africa's largest bank is open to purchasing Kenyan banks

Denis Mwangi

The bank has an asset base of $172.9 billion (Sh20 trillion) and has a market valuation of Sh1.9 trillion.

Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala
Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala

Africa’s largest bank by assets Standard Bank Group, is open to expand its footprint in the continent by acquiring financial institutions in Kenya and Nigeria.

Read Also

Standard Bank Group has a staggering asset base of $172.9 billion (Sh20 trillion) and has a market valuation of Sh1.9 trillion.

According to Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala, the bank was ready to move forward if it finds worthwhile deals.

Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala
Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala Pulse Live Kenya

If there was an appropriate priced asset with acceptable risk, we would definitely look at acquiring,” he said in a conversation with Bloomberg.

The bank is eyeing key markets in some of the continent's most vibrant economies and identifies the potential in the African Continental Free-Trade Area framework.

Standard Bank Group’s readiness to invest in Kenya is a testament to the country’s rebounding economy, which has suffered the effects of a global pandemic, the UK-Russia conflict and heightened political activity.

Earlier in June 2022, Access Bank, which is Nigeria’s largest lender by assets, acquired Sidian Bank from Centum Investments.

Access Bank bought 83.4 % of Sidian Bank shares in a deal valued at Sh4.3 billion.

Centum Investment Company Plc (‘Centum’) announces today that it has entered into a binding agreement with Access Bank Plc (‘Access Bank’) regarding a proposed purchase by Access Bank of Centum’s entire equity stake in Sidian Bank Limited,” Centum’s CEO, James Mworia announced.

James Mworia
James Mworia (How We Made It In Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

The purchase of Sidian Bank happened two years after Access Bank bought Transnational Bank from close associates of the late former President Daniel Moi for Sh1.56 billion.

Transnational Bank was then changed to Access Bank Kenya and will now merge with Sidian Bank after regulatory approvals.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dangote cement grows by 6.2% in revenue as the company lauds the exploration of alternative energy sources

Dangote cement grows by 6.2% in revenue as the company lauds the exploration of alternative energy sources

Africa's largest bank is open to purchasing Kenyan banks

Africa's largest bank is open to purchasing Kenyan banks

Nigerian fintech startup Payhippo acquires Maritime Microfinance Bank

Nigerian fintech startup Payhippo acquires Maritime Microfinance Bank

Ghana experiences a week of turmoil and panic as it continues to address its economic gash

Ghana experiences a week of turmoil and panic as it continues to address its economic gash

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

President Ruto's plan to allow GMO foods in Kenya has created political consequence

President Ruto's plan to allow GMO foods in Kenya has created political consequence

Top 10 African countries with lowest interest rates as of September 2022

Top 10 African countries with lowest interest rates as of September 2022

NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

Africa's busiest city Lagos may be at risk of economic slowdown

Africa's busiest city Lagos may be at risk of economic slowdown

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Is options investment legal in Kenya?

Is options investment legal in Kenya?

Mastercard and Cellulant Partner to Empower Millions of Consumers across Africa to join the Global Digital Commerce Market

Safest way to shop and pay for subscriptions online, no ATM card needed

A digital taxi

NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

Kenya Power Managing Director (Ag.), Eng. Geoffrey Muli (seated right) and Ethiopian Electric Power CEO, Eng. Ashebir Balcha (seated left), during the PPA signing at Stima Plaza.

Kenya Power records Sh5 billion profit before tax