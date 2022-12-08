Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?

As a tribute to Kenya’s wildlife, the new generation of coins are now embossed with the elephant (Sh20), the lion (Sh10), the rhino (Sh5) and the giraffe (Sh1).

As these coins mark their fourth anniversary, let’s take a close look at the role they play in the ordinary lives of Kenyan people.

What Safaricom is doing with Simba (Sh10)

Well, for just 10-bob you can get 1GB worth of data to watch videos on all your favourite YouTube channels.

Whether you like to follow global news, learn new skills, watch all the new music videos or catch snippets of fun content on YouTube Shorts, you can now access it all for just Sh10. Dial *544# and choose option “0” to get your 1GB YouTube bundle.

Safaricom has partnered with YouTube to promote and grow Short Video content (YouTube Shorts) by offering low-cost bundles for its users.

The two-month campaign will see Safaricom customers enjoy affordable 1GB data bundles for as low as Sh10 to view and post content on their YouTube channels with the aim to nurture and encourage a streaming habit for all Kenyans.

The Ndovu we never imagined (20-shilling coin)

Twenty-bob, as it is commonly referred to, can easily help you hitch a quick ride from point A to point B in Nairobi.

It is the cheapest fare price in most neighbourhoods and thank goodness for that 20-bob, instead of struggling with a 20-litre jerrycan from the supermarket, a quick Sh20 matatu ride will get it to your house with minimal strain.

Kama tu Kifaru (Sh5 coin)

The women of Kenya are probably the most happy with this hardy, little coin because it really comes in handy when it’s time to get the groceries. From nyanyas to onions, carrots and dhania, limes & lemons, pilipili hoho… you name it, 5-bob is the best price to pay for the essentials needed to make a nutritious meal at home.

The prudent Twiga (1-shilling coin)

Most Kenyans with Sh1 coins in their wallets are probably avoiding that awkward moment at the counter when you have to accept sweets you had no interest in getting.

In these trying times when we have to be frugal, even that Sh1 makes a difference.