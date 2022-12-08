ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?

Miriam Mwende

Kenya's new generation coins will be turning 4 this Jamhuri Day, here's a look at the current value of these coins

The new Kenyan currency coins displayed (Twitter)
The new Kenyan currency coins displayed (Twitter)

On Jamhuri Day 2018, the Central Bank of Kenya officially unveiled the 20-shilling, 10-shilling, 5-shilling and 1-shilling new-generation coins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As a tribute to Kenya’s wildlife, the new generation of coins are now embossed with the elephant (Sh20), the lion (Sh10), the rhino (Sh5) and the giraffe (Sh1).

As these coins mark their fourth anniversary, let’s take a close look at the role they play in the ordinary lives of Kenyan people.

Well, for just 10-bob you can get 1GB worth of data to watch videos on all your favourite YouTube channels.

Whether you like to follow global news, learn new skills, watch all the new music videos or catch snippets of fun content on YouTube Shorts, you can now access it all for just Sh10. Dial *544# and choose option “0” to get your 1GB YouTube bundle.

Safaricom has partnered with YouTube to promote and grow Short Video content (YouTube Shorts) by offering low-cost bundles for its users.

Kenya's new generation Sh10 coin
Kenya's new generation Sh10 coin Pulse Live Kenya

The two-month campaign will see Safaricom customers enjoy affordable 1GB data bundles for as low as Sh10 to view and post content on their YouTube channels with the aim to nurture and encourage a streaming habit for all Kenyans.

Twenty-bob, as it is commonly referred to, can easily help you hitch a quick ride from point A to point B in Nairobi.

It is the cheapest fare price in most neighbourhoods and thank goodness for that 20-bob, instead of struggling with a 20-litre jerrycan from the supermarket, a quick Sh20 matatu ride will get it to your house with minimal strain.

The women of Kenya are probably the most happy with this hardy, little coin because it really comes in handy when it’s time to get the groceries. From nyanyas to onions, carrots and dhania, limes & lemons, pilipili hoho… you name it, 5-bob is the best price to pay for the essentials needed to make a nutritious meal at home.

Most Kenyans with Sh1 coins in their wallets are probably avoiding that awkward moment at the counter when you have to accept sweets you had no interest in getting.

In these trying times when we have to be frugal, even that Sh1 makes a difference.

#FeatureBySafaricom

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?

Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?

Top 10 African countries to visit this holiday

Top 10 African countries to visit this holiday

In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

Despite Kenya’s goal to curb external borrowing the country has asked the World Bank for a $750 million loan

9 most influential African presidents on Twitter

9 most influential African presidents on Twitter

5 things to know about Africa’s project to uncover the mysteries of the birth of the universe

5 things to know about Africa’s project to uncover the mysteries of the birth of the universe

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

More than 50% of Ugandans in paid employment earn $50 monthly and they may be satisfied with it

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The new Kenyan currency coins displayed (Twitter)

Tough times, what can Sh10 bob do for you?