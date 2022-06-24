ASUS Vivobook Pro 16x OLED N7600 [Review]

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X, allows its users to ignite their creativity with its uncompromising powerhouse thus will enable them to discover their potential and explore the future.

This laptop is targeted at lifestyle creators, vloggers, and artists.

Design

Pulse Live Kenya

The design is less minimalistic and traditional than the Zenbook pro, but not as colorful as the regular Vivobooks. They come in Comet Gray OR Cool Silver.

The Comet Gray features a unique textured coating on the metal lid, softening the feel of tough, hard metal. It reflects that you’re never average and you think outside the box and search for something new.

The Cool Silver gives the user an opportunity to resonate with the enthusiasm of a forward-looking generation. Always encouraging you to explore every possibility.

The sleek and tactical high-tech coating looks like fine suede but has a solid and practical feel that’s resistant to fingerprints and smudges. The keyboard has a distinct design, with hints of color coding for different groups of keys.

Pulse Live Kenya

The laptop has a unique logo that adds excitement, even before you open the lid. There is a warning-striped Enter key that takes center stage. The ESC key with its bright orange color-blocked design continues the industrial theme, echoing the pioneering attitude of your brave world.

The redesigned keyboard echo gives off the look of a professional studio deck or mechanical keyboard, giving you an idea of the possibilities.

Long-lasting battery

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, keeps you going for longer. The laptop featured a high-quality 96W battery and has a lifespan that’s 3 times longer than the standard lithium-ion batteries. The fast-charge technology lets you charge a low battery to 60 percent in just 49 minutes.

The integrated ASUS Battery Health Charging Technology also makes for a safer charging experience, with measures designed to decrease the battery expansion rate during charging to help ensure the battery stays in good condition.

Performance

Pulse Live Kenya

The ASUS Vivobook 16X Pro has the latest powerful Intel® Core™ H Series Mobile Processor, high-speed DDR4 RAM, and a high-capacity battery. The laptop allows you to boost your performance to challenge your limits.

The 11th Gen Intel® Core H Series Processors for Ultraportable gaming and creation build on the best of what the 11th Gen Intel series processors have already delivered and add more performance to enable this class of Ultraportable systems.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce 3050 graphics. NVIDIA Studio Laptops powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs help bring your creative imaginations to life.

With up to twice the rendering performance of the 20 Series and up to 32 GB of graphics memory, Studio laptops render extra-large 3D models and edit up to 8K HDR RAW video sharper than ever.

Connectivity

The laptop offers a range of wireless connectivity solutions.

It has an inbuilt dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless network card that offers speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps and provides up to three times higher throughput and 4X the network capacity of Wi‑Fi 5 (802.11ac). The network card also incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to Bluetooth‑enabled devices.

It is equipped with Wi-Fi Master Premium technology, which not only has an in-built Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless network for fast wireless transmission performance, and also adds ASUS exclusive Wi-Fi SmartConnect function.

This provides greater distance, stability, and seamless wireless network experiences.

The Wi-Fi 6 in your Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, allows you to load content online fast, and with the SmartConect, it is able to automatically select the best Wi-Fi source to connect seamlessly to the best Wi-Fi signal and mobile hotspots.

Display

Pulse Live Kenya

The laptop display experience is beyond compare. With its super bright 600, ultra-high contrast ratio, and ultraslim bezels that give it an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes with the best-in-class color gamut.

They reproduce color with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, and offer ultrafast response times and refresh rates, making them perfect for professional and creative work.

Due to the nature of the special organic light-emitting compounds used, the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X display can reduce harmful blue light by up to 70 percent as compared to LCD displays. Thus, making them extra gentle on your eyes to reduce the risk of retinal damage.

Operating System and Processors

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X has two processors that are the Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor 3.3 GHz and the Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Processor 3.1 GHz. While in terms of the operating system, the laptop can use both Windows 10 and 11 for home and business use. It has no preinstalled operating system.

Specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED N7600

CPU

Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Processor

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro (ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business) / Windows 10 Home

On-Board Memory

8GB / 16GB / 32GB 3200MHz DDR4

Memory Max

32GB 3200MHz DDR4

Storage

512G/1TB PCIe SSD

TG SSD: 512GB PCIe SSD Gen3 + 32GB Optane Memory

TG SSD: 1TB PCIe SSD Gen3 + 32GB Optane Memory

Display

16”4K OLED/3840x2400/400nits DCIP3100/DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black

16”2.5K IPS/2560x1600/500nits DCI-P3:100%/HDR4

Integrated GPU

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

GPU

Nvidia RTX 3050 Graphics

Fingerprint

Finger Print Combine with Power Key in Keyboard

Wireless

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0

Card reader

MicroSD card reader

Interface

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C®(Thunderbolt4 Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x MicroSD card reader

Audio

Built-in array microphone

Built-in speaker

Harman Kardon certified audio

Camera

HD camera

Weight

1.95kg (with 3-cell battery) TBD

Dimension

360.5 (W) x 259 (D) x 18.9 (H) mm

AC Adapter

120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

Battery

96Wh 6-cells lithium-polymer battery

Touchpad

Support ASUS DialPad, TouchPad: Intelligent palm-rejection, Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures

Keyboard Type

Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard with backlit

Security

Firmware TPM (fTPM) / Windows Hello, login with Fingerprint

BIOS Booting User Password Protection

Conclusion

If you are looking for a laptop that is neutral yet contemporary, look no further than the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. This laptop matches any style, any time.

Most of all, it lives up to all the expectations and makes content creation, video editing, or graphic design easy to handle.

In Kenya, the price ranges from Sh145,000.