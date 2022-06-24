ASUS once again strives for greatness and delivers with the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. This laptop allows you to bring your creative imagination into a realistic outlet.
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16x OLED N7600 [Review]
The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X, allows its users to ignite their creativity with its uncompromising powerhouse thus will enable them to discover their potential and explore the future.
This laptop is targeted at lifestyle creators, vloggers, and artists.
Design
The design is less minimalistic and traditional than the Zenbook pro, but not as colorful as the regular Vivobooks. They come in Comet Gray OR Cool Silver.
The Comet Gray features a unique textured coating on the metal lid, softening the feel of tough, hard metal. It reflects that you’re never average and you think outside the box and search for something new.
The Cool Silver gives the user an opportunity to resonate with the enthusiasm of a forward-looking generation. Always encouraging you to explore every possibility.
The sleek and tactical high-tech coating looks like fine suede but has a solid and practical feel that’s resistant to fingerprints and smudges. The keyboard has a distinct design, with hints of color coding for different groups of keys.
The laptop has a unique logo that adds excitement, even before you open the lid. There is a warning-striped Enter key that takes center stage. The ESC key with its bright orange color-blocked design continues the industrial theme, echoing the pioneering attitude of your brave world.
The redesigned keyboard echo gives off the look of a professional studio deck or mechanical keyboard, giving you an idea of the possibilities.
Long-lasting battery
The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, keeps you going for longer. The laptop featured a high-quality 96W battery and has a lifespan that’s 3 times longer than the standard lithium-ion batteries. The fast-charge technology lets you charge a low battery to 60 percent in just 49 minutes.
The integrated ASUS Battery Health Charging Technology also makes for a safer charging experience, with measures designed to decrease the battery expansion rate during charging to help ensure the battery stays in good condition.
Performance
The ASUS Vivobook 16X Pro has the latest powerful Intel® Core™ H Series Mobile Processor, high-speed DDR4 RAM, and a high-capacity battery. The laptop allows you to boost your performance to challenge your limits.
The 11th Gen Intel® Core H Series Processors for Ultraportable gaming and creation build on the best of what the 11th Gen Intel series processors have already delivered and add more performance to enable this class of Ultraportable systems.
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce 3050 graphics. NVIDIA Studio Laptops powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs help bring your creative imaginations to life.
With up to twice the rendering performance of the 20 Series and up to 32 GB of graphics memory, Studio laptops render extra-large 3D models and edit up to 8K HDR RAW video sharper than ever.
Connectivity
The laptop offers a range of wireless connectivity solutions.
It has an inbuilt dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless network card that offers speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps and provides up to three times higher throughput and 4X the network capacity of Wi‑Fi 5 (802.11ac). The network card also incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to Bluetooth‑enabled devices.
It is equipped with Wi-Fi Master Premium technology, which not only has an in-built Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless network for fast wireless transmission performance, and also adds ASUS exclusive Wi-Fi SmartConnect function.
This provides greater distance, stability, and seamless wireless network experiences.
The Wi-Fi 6 in your Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, allows you to load content online fast, and with the SmartConect, it is able to automatically select the best Wi-Fi source to connect seamlessly to the best Wi-Fi signal and mobile hotspots.
Display
The laptop display experience is beyond compare. With its super bright 600, ultra-high contrast ratio, and ultraslim bezels that give it an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes with the best-in-class color gamut.
They reproduce color with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, and offer ultrafast response times and refresh rates, making them perfect for professional and creative work.
Due to the nature of the special organic light-emitting compounds used, the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X display can reduce harmful blue light by up to 70 percent as compared to LCD displays. Thus, making them extra gentle on your eyes to reduce the risk of retinal damage.
Operating System and Processors
The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X has two processors that are the Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor 3.3 GHz and the Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Processor 3.1 GHz. While in terms of the operating system, the laptop can use both Windows 10 and 11 for home and business use. It has no preinstalled operating system.
Specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED N7600
CPU
Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Processor
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro (ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business) / Windows 10 Home
On-Board Memory
8GB / 16GB / 32GB 3200MHz DDR4
Memory Max
32GB 3200MHz DDR4
Storage
512G/1TB PCIe SSD
TG SSD: 512GB PCIe SSD Gen3 + 32GB Optane Memory
TG SSD: 1TB PCIe SSD Gen3 + 32GB Optane Memory
Display
16”4K OLED/3840x2400/400nits DCIP3100/DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black
16”2.5K IPS/2560x1600/500nits DCI-P3:100%/HDR4
Integrated GPU
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
GPU
Nvidia RTX 3050 Graphics
Fingerprint
Finger Print Combine with Power Key in Keyboard
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0
Card reader
MicroSD card reader
Interface
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C®(Thunderbolt4 Type-C)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x MicroSD card reader
Audio
Built-in array microphone
Built-in speaker
Harman Kardon certified audio
Camera
HD camera
Weight
1.95kg (with 3-cell battery) TBD
Dimension
360.5 (W) x 259 (D) x 18.9 (H) mm
AC Adapter
120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
Battery
96Wh 6-cells lithium-polymer battery
Touchpad
Support ASUS DialPad, TouchPad: Intelligent palm-rejection, Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures
Keyboard Type
Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard with backlit
Security
Firmware TPM (fTPM) / Windows Hello, login with Fingerprint
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
Conclusion
If you are looking for a laptop that is neutral yet contemporary, look no further than the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. This laptop matches any style, any time.
Most of all, it lives up to all the expectations and makes content creation, video editing, or graphic design easy to handle.
In Kenya, the price ranges from Sh145,000.
