Betway review: A premium betting experience with a global brand

They provide top sportsbook and casino services to bet players across the nation. This review answers all the questions you might have concerning this popular bookie.

Our experts took their time to examine this betting platform. We tested their web, mobile, and app versions before penning this post.

Betway offers safe payment options and promotional offers for new and existing users. Read on as we walk you through all you need to know about Betway.

Promotional Offers and Bonuses

With many betting platforms online, bookies attract bettors with various promotional offers, and Betway South Africa is not exempted. They offer the following bonuses:

Sports Welcome Bonus - 100% First Deposit Match

New betway South Africa customers can enjoy up to R1000 free bet in the bookie's 100% first deposit match.

To Enjoy This Offer:

Create a new betway account

Complete your FICA verification

Complete your first deposit

Wager your first deposit 3x on a minimum of 3.0 odds.

Betway will credit you with Free Bets upon qualifying wager completion within 30 days.

Key Terms:

Only South African new customers are eligible.

You must be 18+

You can only claim this offer once

Winnings are withdrawn immediately

The maximum bonus amount is R1000

You can't claim the casino welcome offer with this sports welcome offer.

Casino Welcome Bonus - 100% First Deposit Match

Casino players can claim up to R2000 as Betway's 100% cashback welcome offer. Ensure you make your first payment within 30 days of registration to be eligible.

How To Claim This Offer:

Create a new account and verify it.

Log in to your new account and complete a minimum of R5 first deposit.

You'll receive your 100% matched bonus immediately after completing your deposit.

You must wager the bonus 30x on casino games to withdraw the bonus. It must be completed within 30 days of receiving the bonus.

Key Terms:

You must be 18+

Only new South African customers are qualified

A minimum qualifying deposit of R5 is required

You're only eligible once

The maximum bonus amount is R2000

Only casino games count in wagering requirements.

Mahala Jackpot

You can participate in the Mahala jackpot and stand a chance to win up to R25000 daily in the Betway Mahala jackpot. Your daily entry into the jackpot is via placing a cash bet to obtain a qualifying ticket. You win by correctly predicting the results of specified daily games.

Key Terms:

Only 18+ South Africans are qualified

The jackpot runs daily

The jackpot winnings are capped at R25000

Entry tickets have seven days validity period

When we have more than one winner, the R25000 is shared equally

If no winner emerges, prizes are awarded every last Saturday of that month to a lucky player.

You can also take advantage of a daily WC offer to win up to R100000 by predicting daily matchday draws. Ensure you understand the terms of all bonuses before opting for them.

Betway Available Markets and Odds

Betway has wide sports coverage and offers competitive odds across numerous markets. Whether you bet on pre-match or in-play games, you can access odds comparable with other top betting platforms. The odds are often reviewed and updated fastly.

Further, you can access several markets across various sports like Soccer, Horse Racing, American Football, Basketball, Rugby, Tennis, Esports and Virtual games.

Football has the largest market range, and South Africans can place live or pre-match bets on their favorite Football league locally and globally. Some of their markets include match results, BTTS, total goals, double chance, etc.

Betting on Horse Racing and Rugby is available. You have scheduled lists of horse races across South 5, Hong Kong, Australia, etc., where you can play markets like race winner, place, insurebet and more. Rugby fans have markets like match results, double chance, halftime/fulltime, odd or even total and more as they bet on their favorite international and local league games.

Basketball and Tennis also have many markets to place in-play or pre-match betting. We have set handicaps, game handicaps, set winners etc., for tennis. At the same time, Basketball features match result, handicap, overs/unders, and point range across NBA, NCAA, Eurocup and other top basketball events. Other sports, like Golf, Cricket, and Boxing, also have impressive markets with competitive odds.

Dota 2, COD, Counter-Strike and others are available for esports lovers. Virtual games are also featured 24/7 to give you an unending betting experience. Casino lovers are not left out as 158 slots, 48 roulette, 71 blackjack, 33 sic bo & baccarat, 24 gameshows, and 9 poker games welcome them to the casino lobby. The live casino lobby also houses 9 games with live operators waiting to serve you.

Betway Mobile App

Betway created an impressive mobile app that allows you to bet when you're out of data. The app supports iOS, Android and Huawei devices with amazing user-friendliness and accessibility. You get notified of the latest fixtures and promotional offers when you enable the notification feature. In our opinion, it is one of the best online betting apps, and you can download it through the link on the website.

Payments Methods

Betway South African users can access many fast and safe deposit and withdrawal options on the website. They protect your details via their secure site and encryption technology.

You can fund or withdraw by clicking Deposit/Withdrawal in the "My Account" section. Below are the lists of deposit and withdrawal methods.

Withdrawals Options

Card Transactions

Ozow

OTT Vouchers

Kazang

Quick EFT

1 ForYou Voucher

FNB ATM

FNB EFT

USSD (*120*48463#)

ABSA EFT

Standard Bank Public Beneficiary

Nedbank App

Shoprite and Checkers Money Market

Easy Load

EFT

FNB eWallet

Absa CashSend

Standard Bank Instant Money

1ForYou Voucher 24 hours

Nedbank Send-iMali

License and Security

Besides its brand reputation, Betway protects your data with secure digital encryption technology. Also, the Western Cape Gambling Board licenses and regulates Betway in South Africa, creating a safe betting platform for you.

Support

Pulse Live Kenya

Betway offers great customer support services with their instant "Live Chat" feature and e-mail. The "How to" feature on the menu bar also helps sort out some issues, and you can find some of your questions answered when you check their FAQs.

Verdict

Betway has kept improving its platform to suit bettors' needs over its 17 years in the gambling industry. South African bettors can access vast markets and events with the best odds. With its secure and user-friendly site, betway is an ideal bookmaker for South Africans.