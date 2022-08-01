Business Software Firm Odoo opens African office in Nairobi

Odoo started its operations on July 1 2022 and since then the company has made great strides among them the creation of new features suiting the Kenyan market which include Kenyan Chart of accounts, new eCommerce acquirers accepting payments methods such as credit cards, debit cards, mobile money, and the Kenyan Payroll.

Fabien Pinckaers, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Odoo S.A. noted that it was crucial to open the new office as there was need to be close to its customers and address their issues from within.

“It was very important for us to open this new office and 2022 was the year to do it. We wanted to be closer to our customers and address them locally, with local talents, which is something we cannot achieve from afar,” Pinckaers said.

Odoo staff Pulse Live Kenya

Patrick Lukusa who is the first director of Odoo KE LTD said the company was looking to work with local enterprises to place them in a good position in the ever-changing market.

“Digitization cannot be ignored anymore. Today an SME in Nairobi or Abidjan faces the same challenges as one in Sydney, Madrid, or Mexico in terms of efficiency gains. We want to equip these SMEs with a modern, fully integrated suite of business applications that can address their needs at a reasonable cost and boost their competitiveness” Lukusa said.