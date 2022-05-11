Confirmed: Rihanna to launch Fenty Beauty products in Kenya [Details]

In a post on her official social media channels, Rihanna said Kenya was among the chosen markets in Africa where the cosmetic products will debut.

b1b3c18f-dd05-45e6-ab59-892e93b89d38

She also announced that the products would be available sooner that you think, from May 27.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in Africa!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we coming at ya on May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!” read her post.

This writer is aware that the beauty mogul who recently took the world by storm with her baby bump shoot has partnered with Lintons one of East Africa’s leading distributors to stock her Fenty products.

Founded in 2008 by Dr Joyce Gikunda and Edward Gikunda, Lintons Beauty World, has 30 shops in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kampala, Uganda.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan cosmetic influencers are set to score big bucks with the entry of Fenty beauty in the Kenyan market.

Last year, Forbes magazine declared the 33-year-old pop artist a billionaire, putting her net worth at $1.7 billion (Sh197 billion) at the time, making her the wealthiest female musician and the second-richest woman in entertainment after Oprah Winfrey.

Fenty Beauty was projected to be valued $2.8 billion by Forbes at the time (approx. Sh324 billion).