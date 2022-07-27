Don’t be like Makena, get up to 5% extra airtime when you buy airtime with Stax

The other day, she had called her client to remind her to make a payment, and just as she was about to call out her account number, she was disconnected because she was out of airtime.

Makena realised the value of an extra minute and how much they mattered in those moments.

Thinking of Makena and many other Kenyans who buy airtime, Stax has decided to gift you extra airtime to add more talk time for the same amount. Anyone in Kenya who buys airtime of any network using Mpesa on the STAX APP will get from 3% to 5% bonus airtime (depending on the amount you buy).

Stax is an android app that helps Africans send money, buy airtime, and pay bills offline.

How does it work?

Stax works like the normal mobile app of a bank, but what makes it better is that it works offline and online. It was designed to be offline-first and convenient. In addition, it dials Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes in the phone's background based on the user’s bank or telco. This makes it possible for customers to receive receipts, track their transactions, and have an enjoyable user experience.

To enjoy the airtime bonus, open your Stax app. If you don't have the Stax app, download it from Google Playstore. Then connect the bank or mobile money account you want to buy airtime from. Finally, select “buy airtime”. You can buy airtime from any network and ensure to pay with Mpesa.