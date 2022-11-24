RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

EABL invests Sh5.1B in carbon emission reduction

Amos Robi

The investment in biomass plants will replace heavy fuel oils used at the company’s sites in Ruaraka, Kisumu in Kenya and Port Bell in Kampala

L to R, Dr Chris Kiptoo, PS Ministry of Environment & Forestry, EABL CEO and MD Jane Karuku, Judy Njino, Executive Director Global Compact Network Kenya, Eric Kiniti, Group Corporate Affairs Director.
L to R, Dr Chris Kiptoo, PS Ministry of Environment & Forestry, EABL CEO and MD Jane Karuku, Judy Njino, Executive Director Global Compact Network Kenya, Eric Kiniti, Group Corporate Affairs Director.

To combat climate change's effects, alcohol manufacturer East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has embarked on a project that will see it reduce its carbon emissions.

EABL has invested Sh5.1 billion in its plants in Kenya and Uganda which will see the brewer's carbon emissions reduced by 95% per year.

Ministry of environment principal secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo who was present during the launch of the company’s sustainability report said the move by the company was encouraging. It would go a long way in reducing carbon emissions.

“It is encouraging to see companies such as EABL embracing sustainability and integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its operations. The level of environmental investment is significant, especially the new biomass boilers, which will considerably reduce its carbon emissions,” he said.

EABL Group Managing Director and CEO, Jane Karuku, speaking during the launch said climate change was a top priority for the company noting that the investment put in place by the company demonstrated its commitment to tackling climate change.

EABL Group CEO Jane Karuku
EABL Group CEO Jane Karuku EABL Group CEO Jane Karuku Pulse Live Kenya

“Every other day, another research finding, news story or environmental-related disaster comes with more evidence that our planet is in a crisis. Despite these seemingly insurmountable challenges, EABL is taking the lead in developing solutions.

“The biomass investment demonstrates the strength of our commitment to pioneering ‘Grain to Glass Sustainability’, which is a key pillar of our Sustainability Strategy and continues our work to provide sustainable solutions for local supply chains,” said Karuku.

Besides climate change, EABL has also embraced other projects, including launching the SMASHED programme to educate young people, parents and teachers on the dangers of underage drinking, reaching 35,500 people and achieving a success rate of 137 per cent, which is a reach of 48,690 people.

In an aim to champion inclusion and diversity, EABL reached 5,327 people through business and hospitality skills training programmes, a 165 per cent achievement of its target of reaching 3,220 people. The manufacturer also increased the number of women represented in its community programmes, from 54 per cent in 2021, to 63 per cent in 2022.

EABL CEO & MD writes a congratulatory message on the sustainability wall.
EABL CEO & MD writes a congratulatory message on the sustainability wall. EABL CEO & MD writes a congratulatory message on the sustainability wall. Pulse Live Kenya

As the next 100 years of the business unfold, EABL’s efforts towards the environment, inclusivity, diversity and promoting positive drinking, guided by its 10-year Sustainability Strategy: Society 2030, will continue in earnest.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

EABL invests Sh5.1B in carbon emission reduction

EABL invests Sh5.1B in carbon emission reduction

5 unique reasons why the Nigerian currency was redesigned

5 unique reasons why the Nigerian currency was redesigned

Almost 140,000 people paid for a Twitter Blue subscription in just 5 days, including far-right influencers and adult performers, report says

Almost 140,000 people paid for a Twitter Blue subscription in just 5 days, including far-right influencers and adult performers, report says

2 key forecasts about African economies you should pay attention to

2 key forecasts about African economies you should pay attention to

Zimbabwean president lauds new government house built by the Chinese

Zimbabwean president lauds new government house built by the Chinese

Ghanaians are showing no fear against Elon Musk as they gear up to sue the world’s richest man for unequal and unjust treatment and intimidation tactics

Ghanaians are showing no fear against Elon Musk as they gear up to sue the world’s richest man for unequal and unjust treatment and intimidation tactics

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

How Nigerians are reacting to the new Naira design after 2 decades

How Nigerians are reacting to the new Naira design after 2 decades

Tanzanian fintech company Ramani announces $32M Series A

Tanzanian fintech company Ramani announces $32M Series A

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Polycarp Igathe

Details of Igathe's new job in South Africa

Africa Director for Android Platform Partnerships at Google Mariam Abdullahi addresses Software engineers attending Google Sandbox event in Nairobi on November 17, 2022

Google's Sandbox Program hosts 150 software engineers in Nairobi

KTB Chairperson Joanne Mwangi (left) and outgoing CEO Dr Betty Radier (right) during the a handover to John Chirchir (middle) who will be the acting CEO of the Board

New acting CEO takes over at the Kenya Tourism Board

L to R, Dr Chris Kiptoo, PS Ministry of Environment & Forestry, EABL CEO and MD Jane Karuku, Judy Njino, Executive Director Global Compact Network Kenya, Eric Kiniti, Group Corporate Affairs Director.

EABL invests Sh5.1B in carbon emission reduction