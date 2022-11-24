EABL invests Sh5.1B in carbon emission reduction

EABL has invested Sh5.1 billion in its plants in Kenya and Uganda which will see the brewer's carbon emissions reduced by 95% per year.

Ministry of environment principal secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo who was present during the launch of the company’s sustainability report said the move by the company was encouraging. It would go a long way in reducing carbon emissions.

“It is encouraging to see companies such as EABL embracing sustainability and integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its operations. The level of environmental investment is significant, especially the new biomass boilers, which will considerably reduce its carbon emissions,” he said.

EABL Group Managing Director and CEO, Jane Karuku, speaking during the launch said climate change was a top priority for the company noting that the investment put in place by the company demonstrated its commitment to tackling climate change.

“Every other day, another research finding, news story or environmental-related disaster comes with more evidence that our planet is in a crisis. Despite these seemingly insurmountable challenges, EABL is taking the lead in developing solutions.

“The biomass investment demonstrates the strength of our commitment to pioneering ‘Grain to Glass Sustainability’, which is a key pillar of our Sustainability Strategy and continues our work to provide sustainable solutions for local supply chains,” said Karuku.

Besides climate change, EABL has also embraced other projects, including launching the SMASHED programme to educate young people, parents and teachers on the dangers of underage drinking, reaching 35,500 people and achieving a success rate of 137 per cent, which is a reach of 48,690 people.

In an aim to champion inclusion and diversity, EABL reached 5,327 people through business and hospitality skills training programmes, a 165 per cent achievement of its target of reaching 3,220 people. The manufacturer also increased the number of women represented in its community programmes, from 54 per cent in 2021, to 63 per cent in 2022.

