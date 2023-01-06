Eliud Kipchoge lands another major ambassadorial role

Kipchoge was unveiled as the brand ambassador by the phone manufacturer on January 5, 2023, at an event in Nairobi.

The marathoner expressed his excitement about the job he was taking up, pointing out that the phone being made from recyclable material made it an even better partnership.

“I am excited to partner with the world’s pioneer in terms of innovation and technology to achieve this,” Kipchoge said.

Eliud Kipchoge’s dressing on GQ magazine attracts mixed reactions from Kenyans Pulse Live Kenya

Born November 5, 1984, Eliud Kipchoge is widely regarded as the world’s greatest marathon runner of all time.

How sports personalities like Kipchoge make millions from brand deals

Sports personalities have a variety of ways to make money, and one significant source of income is endorsements and brand ambassadorship.

Endorsements refer to the practice of a sportsperson promoting a product or service in exchange for payment.

These endorsements can take the form of advertisements, commercials, or social media posts, and they can be for products in any industry, from sports equipment to clothing to food and drink.

Brand ambassadorship, on the other hand, is a more long-term relationship between a sportsperson and a brand.

A brand ambassador is a spokesperson for a company and represents the brand in various public appearances and marketing campaigns. They often have a more extensive involvement with the brand and may be involved in the development of new products or campaigns.

Pulse Live Kenya

Endorsements and brand ambassadorship can be highly lucrative for sports personalities. Some of the highest paid athletes in the world, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James, have made significant portions of their income from endorsements and brand ambassadorship.