ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Eliud Kipchoge lands another major ambassadorial role

Amos Robi

Eliud Kipchoge expressed his delight in the partnership

Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the marathon, has been selected as the brand ambassador for the Tecno Phantom X2 series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kipchoge was unveiled as the brand ambassador by the phone manufacturer on January 5, 2023, at an event in Nairobi.

The marathoner expressed his excitement about the job he was taking up, pointing out that the phone being made from recyclable material made it an even better partnership.

“I am excited to partner with the world’s pioneer in terms of innovation and technology to achieve this,” Kipchoge said.

Eliud Kipchoge’s dressing on GQ magazine attracts mixed reactions from Kenyans
Eliud Kipchoge’s dressing on GQ magazine attracts mixed reactions from Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge’s dressing on GQ magazine attracts mixed reactions from Kenyans Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyashinski receives special gift from Kipchoge ahead of Shin City - Eldoret

Born November 5, 1984, Eliud Kipchoge is widely regarded as the world’s greatest marathon runner of all time.

Sports personalities have a variety of ways to make money, and one significant source of income is endorsements and brand ambassadorship.

Endorsements refer to the practice of a sportsperson promoting a product or service in exchange for payment.

These endorsements can take the form of advertisements, commercials, or social media posts, and they can be for products in any industry, from sports equipment to clothing to food and drink.

Brand ambassadorship, on the other hand, is a more long-term relationship between a sportsperson and a brand.

A brand ambassador is a spokesperson for a company and represents the brand in various public appearances and marketing campaigns. They often have a more extensive involvement with the brand and may be involved in the development of new products or campaigns.

Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's category in the Tokyo Marathon(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's category in the Tokyo Marathon(POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Endorsements and brand ambassadorship can be highly lucrative for sports personalities. Some of the highest paid athletes in the world, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James, have made significant portions of their income from endorsements and brand ambassadorship.

In addition to the financial benefits, endorsements and brand ambassadorship can also provide sports personalities with valuable exposure and can help to increase their fame and influence.s.

READ: Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eliud Kipchoge lands another major ambassadorial role

Eliud Kipchoge lands another major ambassadorial role

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors

John Ngumi's new job after resigning as Safaricom board chairperson

John Ngumi's new job after resigning as Safaricom board chairperson

High cost of remitting money affects Kenyan diaspora residents' ability to support loved ones

High cost of remitting money affects Kenyan diaspora residents' ability to support loved ones

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Kenyan airways' stock value is set to remain worthless for another annual cycle

Kenyan airways' stock value is set to remain worthless for another annual cycle

Uganda wins over confidence of foreign investors with its Q4 performance of 2022

Uganda wins over confidence of foreign investors with its Q4 performance of 2022

Canada bans foreigners from buying homes after home prices surged

Canada bans foreigners from buying homes after home prices surged

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022

5 taxes that await Kenyans & businesses in 2023

Nana Gecaga leaves office as KICC CEO

Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga exits office as KICC CEO with delightful note

Incoming Safaricom Plc Chairperson John Ngumi

John Ngumi's new job after resigning as Safaricom board chairperson

Better days ahead: Kenyans optimistic of a manageable 2023 after unga & rice prices announcement

Better days ahead: Kenyans optimistic of manageable 2023 after unga, rice price announcement