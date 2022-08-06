Energy Ministry issues directive on price of fuel until end of the year

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma in a joint media address with Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the government was going to continue with the fuel subsidy plan to cushion motorists against paying full amounts for the crucial commodity.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said the government was constantly monitoring the global prices so that they gave consumers the best prices

“There was a commitment given by His Excellency the President and the CS that the government will look at continuing to offer a safety net to Kenyans, but in terms of the global outlook, we are seeing the numbers stabilising and in the next couple of months, that should be able to stabilise completely,” Kiptoo stated.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma Pulse Live Kenya

CS Juma also said her ministry was in talks with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lower power tariffs and that the government had already reached an agreement with three IPPs dealing with renewable energy.

The CS Juma affirmed that the talks were maturing and that the government was going to deliver low cost and sustainable power.

“I am very pleased with the progress of those negotiations because we are actually receiving proposals on both sides. It is not about directing those negotiations, it is about having conversations about how to reach an optimal point that responds to the objective. Our objective is that we deliver low-cost sustainable power,” CS Juma stated.

Pulse Live Kenya