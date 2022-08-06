RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Energy Ministry issues directive on price of fuel until end of the year

Authors:

Amos Robi

CS Juma said talks with Independent Power Producers were maturing to see the reduction of power prices

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

The government through the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has assured Kenyans that fuel prices will continue to be stable until the end of the year.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma in a joint media address with Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the government was going to continue with the fuel subsidy plan to cushion motorists against paying full amounts for the crucial commodity.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said the government was constantly monitoring the global prices so that they gave consumers the best prices

“There was a commitment given by His Excellency the President and the CS that the government will look at continuing to offer a safety net to Kenyans, but in terms of the global outlook, we are seeing the numbers stabilising and in the next couple of months, that should be able to stabilise completely,” Kiptoo stated.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma Pulse Live Kenya

CS Juma also said her ministry was in talks with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lower power tariffs and that the government had already reached an agreement with three IPPs dealing with renewable energy.

The CS Juma affirmed that the talks were maturing and that the government was going to deliver low cost and sustainable power.

“I am very pleased with the progress of those negotiations because we are actually receiving proposals on both sides. It is not about directing those negotiations, it is about having conversations about how to reach an optimal point that responds to the objective. Our objective is that we deliver low-cost sustainable power,” CS Juma stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the officiall opening the Sh40 billion offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal (Kipevu II) at the Port of Mombasa
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the officiall opening the Sh40 billion offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal (Kipevu II) at the Port of Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

In July 14 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a Sh16.675 billion fuel subsidy which saw the prices of fuel remain stable. Currently, a litre of petrol retails at Sh159 while that of Diesel and Kerosene goes for ShSh140 and Sh127 respectively.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

